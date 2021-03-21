Men’s volleyball pass Widener to push win streak to four





Next match: Stevenson University 03/24/2021 | 7:00 p.m. CHESTER, PA (March 20, 2021) The Stevens Institute of Technology men’s volleyball team hit .427 in two matches and in the sophomore year Percy Bickford produced back-to-back games with double-digit eliminations as the Ducks swept two games against Widener University 25-10, 25-12, 25-18 and 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 on the road Saturday . That day Stevens made just 20 total errors out of 143 swings while keeping Pride at 0.096 attacking percentage to push their winning streak to four and finish the perfect week on the pitch. Bickford was on fire in both matches as he racked up 12 kills with a .500 hitting percent in Game 1 and followed it with 11 and a .625 attacking percent in Game 2. That day, Bickford made just three mistakes out of 36 attempts in total. The Ducks were also balanced in their offensive attack as five different student-athletes managed at least five kills in both matches, including Nathan Lancia who had nine kills in the first contest and joined Bickford in double digits with 10 in the second. The sweeps give Stevens a total of six points in the MAC table and move their points-per-game average to 1.875, which is good for fourth place in the conference after starting the week in seventh. Volleys and Points (Match One) In the opening set of the day, the Ducks got a pair of kills from Alex Franke in a quick 5-0 run to take an 8-3 lead early.

in a quick 5-0 run to take an 8-3 lead early. Setter Louden Moran then began to share the wealth offensively like Chris Varseveld , Bickford, Franke and Jack fyda all managed to kill in a 6-1 run to push the edge to 19-8.

then began to share the wealth offensively like , Bickford, Franke and all managed to kill in a 6-1 run to push the edge to 19-8. The end of the set looked a lot like the set overall, with Stevens scoring six of the last seven points crowned by a service ace Franke to win the set convincingly, 25-10.

With the score of 8-6 in favor of the Ducks in the second set, Fyda went to the service line and quickly delivered 11 straight points which saw three kills from Lancia, two from Bickford (plus a pair of blocks in solo), one from Varseveld and one Fyda a service ace to give Stevens a 13-point cushion.

Stevens put the contest aside late with a 5-2 run to close things off and win 25-12.

The third set began with a 5-0 Ducks run topped off with a kill from Bickford.

Widener responded, however, with five straight runs that featured three blocks to tie the contest at five.

Stevens immediately moved away again, scoring seven of the next nine points of the set with a pair of Lancia shots to make it 16-9.

After Pride reduced the score to 18-13, Bickford stepped up his action with a kill in the background as well as an ace to reduce the lead to seven at 21-13.

Widener threatened to return to the contest with three straight points, but the Ducks didn’t flinch as they secured a pair of killings from a pair of unusual suspects in Moran and Daniel Perun to win the set 25-18 and win the game 3-0. Inside the numbers Both Fyda and Franke were extremely effective in Game One, with Fyda producing eight kills on just 11 swings for an attack percentage of 0.545 and Franke adding six kills in seven attempts to hit 0.714.

Moran helped the attack run like a well-oiled machine all day by distributing 29 assists to go with five digs and three blocks.

Phu-Quy Ho was also strong defensively for the Ducks, leading the way with seven digs without making a single receiving error.

was also strong defensively for the Ducks, leading the way with seven digs without making a single receiving error. The Ducks have dominated a number of statistical team categories, none more lopsided than a 42-16 advantage in the eliminations.

Defensively, Stevens kept Widener at a negative attacking percentage in two of Game 1’s three sets with six blocks in total and a 32-13 advantage in digs.

The game’s attacking percentage of .464 was the highest so far this season for the Ducks. Volleys and Points (Match Two) The Ducks came out of the gates firing all cylinders in the first set, using a 7-1 run that featured victories for Lancia, Bickford and Fyda as well as a service ace Franke.

After Widener climbed to less than four at 11-7, Stevens secured a Fyda service ace and killed Bickford and Lancia in a 5-1 run to push the lead to eight at 16-8 .

Leading 21-14, the Ducks decided to end the set quickly by scoring the next four points to take a 1-0 lead.

Tied at two in the second, Bickford managed back-to-back attacks in a 5-0 run to make it 7-2.

Pride rebounded in the set and reduced the deficit to one by scoring seven of the next 10 points.

Stevens managed to push the edge back to a more comfortable edge at 13-9 thanks to a kill from Bickford and two errors from Widener.

With a 14-11 lead, the Ducks went on to a 6-1 set that featured a pair of Moran dump shots and a Bickford serve ace to make it 20-12.

After Widener reduced the deficit to four at 22-18, Stevens put the set aside by scoring the last three points of the set on Fyda and Lancia kills and a Carver Weirick and Stedman van arsdale double block.

and double block. Game 2’s third set was by far the closest to the day, with neither team leading by more than two in the top 20 points in the stanza total.

Led 9-8, the Ducks produced three consecutive kills by Varseveld, Lancia and Bickford as well as a double block Varseveld and Lancia to bring the score 14-9 in favor of Stevens.

Widener made her way into the set at 16-15, but the Ducks pushed back the lead to four on an ace from Varseveld and a pair of mistakes from Pride.

With the score 23-20, Varseveld and Bickford ended the fight with consecutive attacks to give Stevens their fourth consecutive sweep in the MAC game. Inside the Numbers (Match Two) Fyda and Varseveld were behind Bickford and Lancia in the kill column as Fyda produced six kills and Varseveld added five from just seven shots.

Much like in Game 1, Moran distributed the attack effectively with 29 assists for the second game in a row while leading the team with seven digs and adding three assists.

The Ducks hit .392 in the game and opened things up by producing a .526 attacking percentage in the opening set while keeping the pride at just 0.08 percent.

With two service aces in each game, Fyda now has multiple aces in four of his last six games.

Bickford is emerging as a double-digit killing machine in his second season at Castle Point, as he has at least 10 kills in six of the season’s eight games.

Defensively, five different ducks produced at least four digs conducted by seven from Moran and five by Ho. Unsung hero Moran led an extremely effective offense all day, as evidenced by the team’s attacking percentage of .427, but was also effective all around with five kills, 12 digs and four blocks over the two matches. Touchlines (head coach And Buehring ) “We’re starting to perform at a higher level which I think would make us do some great things this year. I’m excited to see if we can find consistency around this level of performance, and I look forward to being able to us. test against some of the strong opponents coming up this week. “ following The first “strong opponent” for the Ducks is 14th Stevenson University, Stevens taking on the Mustangs Wednesday at 7:00 pm inside Canavan Arena.

The Ducks have won each of the last eight games dating back to 2003, winning the last game 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-22) on February 2, 2019.

