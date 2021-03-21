Gonzaga wallops Norfolk State to start NCAA tournament in style

For its NCAA tournament opener, Gonzaga was as advertised: the nation’s most dominant college basketball team.

One on five for the Bulldogs in their quest to jump into the conversation as the greatest men’s college basketball team of all time.

The Zags, the nation’s No.1 ranked team and the No.1 seed in the NCAA tournament, improved to 27-0 after Saturday night’s 98-55 sprinkling of the No.16 seed Norfolk State at the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

It was Gonzagas’ biggest margin of victory in an NCAA game, which says a lot considering this is his 22nd consecutive trip to the tournament.

Very happy for the first leg here, said Gonzaga coach Mark Few.

It was the 12th consecutive year the Zags have won their NCAA first-round game.

Growing NCAA wins is the hardest thing you can do in our profession in my opinion, few said.

Gonzagas next victim uh, the opponent is the No. 8 seed Oklahoma (16-10), who beat Missouri on Saturday in the second round on Monday.

It had been 11 days since the Zags had played a game and they started off slow before hitting the accelerator.

It took us a few minutes to get our legs under us, but once we did we took over and showed the world and the country what we had, Gonzagas top scorer Corey said. Kispert, after scoring 23 points. We play for each other. We share the ball, we are enthusiastic about each other’s success. It’s something really special. And it also helps us to win

There have been seven teams since 1939 that have won an undefeated National Championship, with the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers Bobby Knights being the last to do so.

If Gonzaga were to run the March Madness table and win the national championship, he would have finished with the same 32-0 record as the 1975-76 Indiana Knights.

Since 1977, four teams entered the NCAA undefeated Kentucky was 34-0 in 2015, Wichita State was 34-0 in 2014, UNLV was 30-0 in 1991 and Indiana was 29-0 in 1979 but none of the four were completed the mission and won.

The last to flirt with that kind of immortality was Kentucky in 2015, when it came in at 380 with a roster that included future NBA stars Karl-Anthony Towns, Willie Cauley-Stein, Devin Booker and Trey Lyles. . But the Wildcats lost in the semifinals to Wisconsin.

Few have insisted that his players aren’t focused on going undefeated.

We just want to win this tournament, that’s all we want, few said. As the season progressed, we were able to stay No.1. But it’s just about winning a tournament. Obviously, if we win this tournament, we are undefeated. But damn it, we just wanna win this thing.

After Kispert, Anton Watson scored 17 points, had seven rebounds and four assists and said, “I’ve been waiting for this my whole life. We have to take this game at a time. We have Oklahoma in two days. The goal is to try to win everything. To be undefeated would be even better.