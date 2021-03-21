The truth behind bizarre ‘sightings’ on Mars, from ‘woman in a thin dress’ to ‘bigfoot’

Since the first photograph was returned from the surface of Mars in 1976, conspiracy theorists and UFO hunters have looked at the growing mass of images released by NASA.

They hoped to find signs of life, or perhaps a relic of a long dead alien civilization. So far, all anyone has seen for sure are miles and miles of cold, dry desert.

But that didn’t stop them from hoping. A combination of wishful thinking and a strange quirk in human psychology has led to a number of false alarms over the years.

Probably the most famous Martian false alarm is The Face, spotted in the Cydonia region in the northern hemisphere of the red planets.





Images of the Viking 1 orbiter taken on July 25, 1976 showed what looked very much like a stylized human face a mile wide, staring endlessly into the blackness of space.

Author Richard D Hoagland, who strongly believes in lost alien civilizations, says there is more than just a face.

There is an exquisite geometric and mathematical system that connects the complex, which I call the city, a pyramid to the south of it the face itself, and an object that sits about twenty-five miles from the other side of it, which is a funny one – looking out over the crater rim wall and seems like a perfect backdrop. “

He concluded: This is an openly intelligently designed resort.





But, sadly, higher-resolution images from ESA Mars Express’s high-resolution stereo camera reveal that the enigmatic rock structure may be a remarkable mountain, but its human characteristics were only a turn of light. .

It is by no means the only face on Mars. Scott C. Waring of UFO Sightings Daily claims to have spotted another monolithic structure which he says is a woman’s grave with a sculpture of her on top: it shows a face and head turned to his right, with breasts and a plump belly, shoulders.

Very remarkable detail in this photo, he wrote in 2014. This photo alone should be enough to convince the United Nations that intelligent life once existed on Mars, but NASA does not want anyone to know the truth, because they are will ask to share the information and technology they have found.





Paying little attention to the terribly cold Martian weather, a woman in a skimpy dress wandered the deserts of Mars in May 2015.

Disappointingly, when Curiosity took a photo from a different angle, one of its wheels came into gear, revealing that the woman was no more than a few inches tall.

It is of course possible that the Martians have been so difficult to find until now because they are very, very small.



(Image: Nasa)



Speaking at the time, Guy Webster of NASA, who handles media inquiries related to the exploration of Mars, told CNet: “It’s really easy to pick rocks or other things that look like something else in pictures like this “.

Statues have been making headlines on Earth lately, but on Mars, that’s old news. Allen’s Truths claim to have seen a statue of a human being in snapshots taken by the space agency Opportunity’s robotic robot.

Commenting under a video of the bizarre artifact posted on YouTube, one believer wrote: (It) looks like a real statue. There seem to be so many Anomaly Stones on Mars that at one point you have to admit that sometimes a boulder is an ancient artifact.



(Image: Internet)



People also claim to have spotted coffins, thigh bones and especially Bigfoot who appears to have taken the time to patrol the US Pacific Northwest.

YouTubers Paranormal Crucible, announcing their discovery of the secret image posted online, said by NASA: Mars does indeed have the capacity to support alien life forms.

With all the images released by NASA so far, we can clearly say that life appears to exist on the Red Planet.



(Image: EPA / GETTY / NASA)



They are not always human figures. In 2017, UFO hunters spotted what they say was a flying saucer that landed on the Martian surface. Just this week, they claimed the image had been removed from NASA’s database.

The image, returned by NASA’s Curiosity rover, may well show a piece of a spacecraft, but it’s much more likely to be a piece of debris from the Curiositys entry vehicle rather than visitors from another galaxy who stopped for a picnic on their way to Roswell.

Neuroscientist Dean burnett explained that the phenomenon of seeing patterns that are not there, known properly as pareidolia, is hardwired into the human brain.



(Image: NASA)



Our brains have evolved to seek role models, he told the Daily Star.

To determine what is important and what is not. It has an evolutionary meaning; when you are a jungle creature if the leaves and grass suddenly move in one direction it suggests there is a tiger in there so it is important for survival. If you see a green bush but there are a lot of red spots on it, it suggests berry, fruit, food, so it’s good for survival.

But as the brain has evolved to become more powerful, it can sometimes overtake and see patterns that are not there.





This is especially true for faces, Dean says. Because communication is so closely related to facial expression, we’ve even developed a specific area of ​​the brain called the spindle-shaped facial gyrus which processes faces or things that look like faces.

And sometimes it works a little too well: it means we’re very inclined to see faces where there clearly aren’t, like in burnt toast or wood patterns.

“It’s just a fortuitous arrangement of shades and colors, but if it happens to be arranged in a face-like arrangement, our brains are very eager to see it as such. That’s what they are for. have evolved.

So the next time you see a face on Mars, or Jesus was hiding in the potato, you got Aldi. Do not worry. You have evolved a little too much.