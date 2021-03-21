Stacey Solomon starts buying a wedding dress but skips the hen and the honeymoon

Stacey Solomon admitted she’s already started looking for her favorite wedding dress before her big July day – but fears she might skip the traditional hen and honeymoon.

The debut of Loose Women plans to tie the knot with her fiance Joe Swash this summer after her Christmas proposal.

Stacey has started looking for wedding dresses, but has to wait until the non-essential store opens next month before she can try on one.

She confessed that she was excited to start planning the wedding, but worried that she might not be able to try on her dress until right before the big day.

In an interview with Notebook magazine, she explained, “We found the photographer, the place and the food come with the place.

“I started having online consultations for a dress and I send the boys measurements for the costumes.

The TV star – who recently bought her dream house with Joe – explained: “It would be so nice … to be able to try on a wedding dress. Imagine, I might not be able to try it on before. the day!

“I sent in some ideas, but the lady recommended trying different things. She said, ‘The things you think will work for you will end up being the things you hate.’

She took my measurements and said that when she saw me pulling a lot of stuff I would decide the shape and style. “

Stacey is the mother of three sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, from previous relationships, and Rex, 22 months, with Joe.



She is also concerned about having to postpone certain elements to 2021.

She added that she kept her fingers crossed so the wedding could still take place, and admitted that she was not afraid to skip the hen and the honeymoon – as long as her family and friends can be there for the day. see getting married.

The TV star continued, “We just hope it goes forward. There is a family that we really want to be out there, so we were hoping in July that it could move forward and these people can be there, and will not end up missing it. …



“Receiving that email saying you have the slot machine was like, ‘Oh my God, that could really happen.’

“For the first time, it’s like, ‘I might get married.’ I’m having a husband how weird is that?

“I’m so excited. I’m nervous because I’ve never been anyone’s wife. I don’t know if I’ll change my name but Joe doesn’t mind anyway. Actually, I can’t wait to. get married. I can’t wait to get married. him and be his wife. “



She added about the hen: “I don’t think I will be able to have one. If I can, I think my sister [Jemma] will try to organize something locally, safely.

“But on hen nights, honeymoons, me and Joe said we could still do that next year if we couldn’t this year.

special people there.

“We just don’t know how much time these special people have left.”

Read the full interview in this weekend’s Notebook magazine.