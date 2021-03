Peepers is out for fall 2021 – WWD

The eyes were at the center of beauty during the virtual presentation of many fashion brands for the fall 2021 collections in Paris and Milan. “We went for a nice smoky eye – a little dark,” said Peter Philips, Dior Creative and Image Director for Makeup, who has avoided tradition by creating an elongated horizontal shape rather than one. round and smoky shape. “It’s not alluring eye makeup. It’s very strong… without becoming gothic. “ For the conceptual look, he first framed the peepers with the Diorshow 24H Pen in a thick line that was blended, and then used a matte black shade, called Black Bow, from the upcoming Mono Couleur Couture collection. At Versace, Pat McGrath opted for bold, maximalist eyeliners in bright magenta and electric blue. The precise graphic line of the elongated wing shape she created gave a confident and strong look and was inspired by the rich fabrics and hues of the fashion collection. Using products from her eponymous brand, McGrath intensified the colored shapes with iridescent effects and defined the upper lash lines with a dark eye pencil. For Giambattista Valli, the designer “wanted to have more of an artistic feel for makeup, instead of” just “a beauty look,” explains Hélène Vasnier, who struck the eyes of some models with colors like yellow or purple and black. “The circles are inspired by the historic ceilings he shot in Rome, which we wanted to explore for the show. “The idea was to make a visually ‘strong’ look at a few of the girls in order to add contrast and rhythm to the collection,” she continued. “Most of the time, I was inspired by pansy flowers – using just a few colors, all matte, but still contrasted with a glossy pigment that enhances the look.” Luciano Chiarello said for # 21: “I didn’t want the eyes to be too glamorous or to have glamorous makeup in general. I was interested in bringing out the character through a very defined eye cut and a straight line on the eyelid, stretched outward and with a sort of smoky effect that left transparencies in the center. Bold eyes have also appeared at Chanel, Givenchy, Erdem, Courrèges, Max Mara, Koché, Vivienne Westwood, Dice Kayek, Pronounce, Huishan Zhang and Matty Bovan. For more information, see: Chanel RTW Fall 2021 Givenchy RTW Fall 2021 Giambattista Valli RTW Fall 2021







