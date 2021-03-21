TRESemm Spring in Bloom fashion show ends





An affair that was nothing less than a carnival, the Spring in Bloom fashion show was a glorious 3-day event that ran from March 18, Thursday to March 20, Saturday, settling in Edge Gallery of Gulshan North Avenue, Dhaka. Unilever Bangladesh Limited took the initiative to organize such a glamorous event under its flagship brand, TRESemm, in association with the Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB). In a triumphant attempt to showcase Bengal roots and display fashionable works worthy of being called art, the second day of the event was held with a unique book launch. Entitled “Runway of Life”, the book presents the journey of women from all walks of life to feel good behind the scenes of their bedroom to conquer the catwalks of life, the very philosophy of TRESemm which inspired the title. A collection of memoirs from TRESemm Fashion Week 2020, the book chronicles how the brand has boosted the confidence of modern women to empower them to rise to new challenges. Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh, Winne Estrup Peterson discovered the book and went on to tweet about Bangladesh’s powerful position when it comes to telling stories of spectacular craftsmanship through its clothing. The main sponsor of the book is TRESemm, who seeks to empower women by giving them the tools to look and feel glamorous with salon-style hair. Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and European Union Ambassador Rensje Teerink alongside Unilever Bangladesh Limited Director of Beauty and Personal Care Afzal Hasan Khan honored the exhibition of their presence and words of support. Maheen Khan, Fashion Designer and President of FDCB gave the keynote address: “Over the years, fast fashion has slowly gained the upper hand over slow labor, especially in the fast economy of Bangladesh. advocates for greener, more sustainable and more ethical choices hope that by taking such small steps like this exhibition, we can begin to defend slow and responsible fashion in a post-pandemic world. “ The third day saw the curtains finally take shape on this incredible affair with the same list of attendees, foreign dignitaries and the 15 designers associated with the FDCB, including Shahrukh Amin, Tenzing Chakma and Emdad Hoque, displaying their extraordinary work. A flash fashion show, held on days 2 and 3, closed the event and, finally, the exhibition on March 20, Saturday. As the pomp and color fashion show drew to a close, all in attendance reveled in the triumphant effort made by a proven partnership between TRESemm and FDCB to make sustainable fashion a practical reality rather than a reality. ‘a simple theory. Photo: Prottoy Ahmed Wardrobe: Chandana Council







