Woman’s DIY mission to dress her dog in B&M sheep outfit for Easter fails

I have to admit, I don’t like doggy outfits.

I’m not talking about the practical coats that you often see old greyhounds in, or the rain coats that keep little chihuahuas dry, I just mean the costumes.

Dogs are already adorable and wacky, they don’t need anything anymore.

That said, B&M this year released a line of pet clothing so obscure I had to buy one, if only to prevent a poor puppy from having to parade around the house at Easter.

B&M’s new Spring Dog Costumes come in three varieties – a bunny, a chick, and a lamb – and cost 6 each.

I was able to get my hands on the latter. Although they are “small, medium and large” like most dog clothes, they are small. As a guide, my Rafferty is about the size of a Staffy and it fits a tall.



(Image: Millie Reeves)



Once I got the outfit I was struck by the idea of ​​creating an Easter card design with Raff as the front and center of sheep. Hey, it’s been a tough year, my friends and family could just laugh.

On reflection, that was an ambitious goal.

My first hurdle was the material of the lambskin suit which is this faux sherpa wool that looks a bit like soft cotton. This is Rafferty’s favorite chewable material. The amount of blankets and hoodies of this material that have seen a few tricks with their teeth is absurd.

This meant that whenever I managed to get the costume close to his legs or head, he wanted it in his mouth. In addition, the color of the light remained clean for a tenth of a second. Well, sheep are rarely seen without mud everywhere, right?

The next hurdle was the actual design of the costume. Do you know those fun Halloween costumes that make the wearer look like the wearer is being carried by an alien or riding a horse? Those who have false legs to create a bit of an optical illusion?

This is what these outfits look like. Which means that the outfit is only meant to be worn in front and with only the front legs. Which also means it’s easy to remove and big enough to be in your dog’s field of vision.

I wanted to go out and take pictures in the grass, but I absolutely didn’t want to expose our shame to the neighbors, so we just made do with a few throws and props on the couch.

As any dog ​​owner knows, getting a photo of your dog is luck, getting a good photo in the right pose? Nothing miraculous.



(Image: Millie Reeves)



I spent most of our photoshoot balancing my phone, a bag of treats, and squeaky toys in the mock hope of getting some decent shots.

There were plenty of perfect photos marred by a sudden slit for a treat, a few with a thumb in the corner of the photo, then a few just off the floor as I dropped my phone in despair.

The final results? Interesting. I can’t see Rafferty donning professional Easter greeting cards anytime soon, but it was definitely a laugh and he pulled out a few more treats from it, so he was happy.

If it convinced you, for some strange reason, to get one of these outfits for your dog, be prepared to not get a good pic. Also, give your best friend lots of treats and hassle, they really are the cutest creatures to put up with our madness, if only for five minutes.