Arizona bride Kay shares photo of her wedding dress because her fiance is not on Twitter

Bride-to-be shares photo of her wedding dress because her fiance is not on social media – but she is inundated with sordid posts from men

  • The bride-to-be shared a photo of herself wearing a wedding dress on Twitter
  • Kay, from Chandler, Ariz., Said herfianc was not on social media
  • But after sharing her photo, she was inundated with messages from strangers

By Cindy Tran For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Update:

A bride-to-be who shared a photo of herself wearing a wedding dress because her fiance is not on Twitter has been inundated with sordid messages from strangers.

Kay, a mother of three from Chandler, Arizona, was all smiles as she posed for the photo in her stunning white dress with a plunging neckline at a bridal store.

And while it was bad luck for the groom to see the bride in her wedding dress before the ceremony, the 25-year-old proudly shared the photo of herself on social media, which has since gone viral. after being “ loved ” more than 700,000 times.

“My man doesn’t have Twitter so everyone is looking at my wedding dress,” she wrote.

Kay, from Chandler, Ariz., Was all smiles as she posed for the photo in her stunning white dress with plunging neckline

She shared a photo of herself wearing the wedding dress because her fiance is not on Twitter

She shared a photo of herself wearing the wedding dress because her fiance is not on Twitter

She then explained that a stranger tried to contact herfianc on Facebook.

‘They tried to send him a picture [of my wedding dress]. My fiance blocked it and didn’t open the message, thank God, ” Kay said.

But later, she joked: ‘I had no idea this was going to go viral. In the worst case, he sees it and it’s no surprise. I can still marry her, that’s what matters.

After sharing her photo, the mother said she was inundated with naughty messages.

“ The men really saw a viral tweet of me in a wedding dress and thought this was the perfect opportunity to slip into my DMs. They are really daring, ”she wrote.

In another tweet, she shared a screenshot of her inbox showing several messages from strangers, including: ‘Wassup beautiful’, ‘your beauty caught my eye’ and ‘Hey baby, I need a faithful and trustworthy sugar baby. ”

But after sharing her post, she was inundated with sordid messages from interested men.

But after sharing her post, she was inundated with sordid messages from interested men.

But the messages did not end there. Dozens of strangers responded to her message, with one asking, ‘Wow. Are you single?’

However, many were quick to stand up for the bride-to-be, with one saying: ‘It’s ridiculous trying to flirt with a woman in a wedding dress. It makes you ashamed to be a man.

Another added: ‘Jesus Christ guys … she’s getting married ffs. Leave the girl alone!

Meanwhile, many praised the bride-to-be on her wedding dress, with many describing her as ‘gorgeous’, ‘beautiful’ and ‘gorgeous’.

“ Your husband is going to play like a baby when he watches you walk down the aisle, ” one wrote, while another added, “ Baby, you look beautiful. Your husband will definitely cry.

