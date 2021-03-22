Here’s why men should maintain good personal hygiene





Sexual hygiene is as important as keeping any other part of the body clean. The genitals should be kept clean and dry, always, in order to avoid infection. Additionally, maintaining sexual hygiene improves your overall sexual experience. Contrary to what is advertised around the world, condoms alone do not solve the cleanliness problem. While they are great for preventing sexually transmitted diseases or as birth control measures, they alone are not enough to keep your private parts healthy. A good sexual hygiene routine can improve sex life and stimulate oral sex. Men’s personal hygiene is different from that of a woman. Their body parts are different, as are their sexual sanitation needs, says Sarthak Taneja, co-founder of Skin Elements. He suggests important ways to maintain sexual hygiene. Keep it dry

To avoid fungal infection, men should make sure their private area is dry after swimming, bathing, or even sweating. It is also a good idea to cleanse before intercourse when an entrance to the penis is included. This alone may not prevent the spread of infections, but it will reduce the risk of transmission. Include a cleaning schedule

Almost everyone has their own scent around their private parts, regardless of how clean they are. Include a cleansing routine at least once a day and after every sweat-soaked exercise and you’ll be fine. Although a cleanser and water are sufficient for the job, it is advisable to use an intimate wash, for the reasons mentioned in the next point.



Intimate washes to the rescue

Infections in the private parts are caused by an imbalance in pH levels. Only a few intimate washes can help control the pH balance to an ideal 3.5, keeping STDs under control. Wear comfortable socks

Whether it’s clothes or jeans alone, a loose fit is better for your intimate hygiene. Tension and sweating can both influence fertility and give way to problems like itching. However, when playing sports, it is essential to wear tight clothing to avoid damage to parts. Also, it is advisable to wash the area after you have burnt calories to keep it as clean as expected. Remember this before participating in sex:

Wash your genitals with good quality intimate wash water every day, gently wash under the foreskin by pulling it back.



The area under your genitals should be washed especially as sweat and hair can create a solid odor, as unpleasant as in the armpits.



These private spaces require twice as much washing when sweat-related activities are involved, especially since sweat remains locked in clothing for a longer period of the day.



Men also need to ensure that their private areas and buttocks remain sweat-free and odor-free.



Make sure to keep an eye on your pubic hair, cleanse well before sex with cleanser and water. How do you make sure you’re doing the right thing?

Sharing and getting noticed can help both intimate partners stay safe. Both can keep an eye out for any indication of STDs or other sex-related issues on the other’s body. Usually, they are the ones who discover irregularities or bumps that might require clinical attention. Just like men, women should be made aware of any redness, bumps, or moles. It is essential to note that many STDs do not have any visual side effects, so it is important to notice this. Keep in mind that sexual well-being and sexuality are one of the many ways to control your well-being.



