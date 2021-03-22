Fashion
Bedell leads the charge on the final day as UK finish sixth at Schenkel
STATESBORO, Ga. Graduate student Reid Bedell’s 1 under 71 led the charge for the Kentucky Men’s Golf Team as the Wildcats moved up to sixth overall to wrap up a rainy and windy final round of the Schenkel Invitational on Sunday. The UK was the biggest driver in the final round, climbing four places and narrowly missing a sixth place in a row in the top five of the event.
“What a great experience for our guys today. It rained all day and it was quite windy”, UK head coach Brian Craig mentionned. “We got a really good number which definitely helped our arrival.”
Bedell saved his best to last with the 1-under 71. He finished the week as Kentucky’s top finisher among the starting lineup in a tie for 27th overall. The Fair Haven, New Jersey native picked up steam as he completed his round-shot birdies on three of his last four holes. It marked a second day in a row tied or better and in his three starts this season, he’s been in the top two of Kentucky’s graduates.
No. 21 NC State won the Schenkel Invitational by 27 strokes at 25 under par. Georgia Southern was second with a 2-point scorecard and Furman at 6-point par was third. The UK’s 4-point score in Sunday’s round was the second best on the course, behind just NC State’s 1-under lap. Kentucky was only two shots behind East Tennessee State at 18 for fifth place.
“A big cry to Allen Hamilton with a terrific finish this week, “said Craig.” It is well deserved for one of our senior leaders. “
The Kentucky individuals shone on the last day with senior Allen Hamilton matching Bedell’s round of 71 to end the week at par 3 under and seventh. This is his first top 10 of the season and the second of his career. Hamilton struggled with a slow start with three birdies and even par scores over his last 12 holes to end his round in a stylish way.
“And how about Campbell Kremer with a 68 today which was a fabulous round of golf, ”added Craig. We have a quick turnaround, and then we head to the Hootie down in Charleston. These last two days have really given us some momentum at Bulls Bay. “
First-year student Campbell Kremer produced the best round of his young college career and the best round of the week for any Wildcat with a 4-under 68. He jumped into a tie for 29th overall and hit a few milestones along the way . In addition to the career low round, the Louisville, Kentucky native topped the personal bests for round total score (222) and finish.
Bedell opened his sleeve on the back nine and found himself in a hole with a bogey in the 13th. He quickly recovered the shot with a birdie in the 14th, but then a bogey in the 15th followed and he made the 1-over-par turn. His turn fell to 2 on par with another loss in the second, but then things changed. He gained momentum with a birdie in the par three sixth. Bedell then finished with back-to-back birdies in the eighth par four and ninth par five.
Graduate student Jacob Cook fended off a tough start to card a 73 to help the UK cause in the comeback. Cook concluded the tournament in a tie for 29th place at the 6-over par.
Sophomore Cooper Parks shot an 80, but took advantage of an excellent second round, to finish tied for the 33rd. Sophomore Alex goff ended the tournament with a 40th tie after a 74 on the final matchday. Junior Zach Norris played his best round of the Schenkel Invitational on Sunday with a final of 74. He finished the tournament in 73rd.
First-year student Hugo archer totaled a 2 of 74 to tie his college score to tie for 61st as an individual.
Kentucky returns to action March 28-30 at the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate for their fourth of five spring regular-season events.
