Hailey Bieber shows off her endless legs in a stunning floral dress





HAILEY Bieber didn't need a helping hand from her husband to land a magazine cover. But the model, 24, spoke to Elle about her marriage to pop star Justin, 27. 5 Hailey Bieber stood on one leg as she posed in a floral outfit Credit: ELLEs April 2021 issue 5 The model is on the cover of Elle magazine Credit: ELLEs April 2021 issue She said: I got married at 21, two months before I turned 22, which is incredibly young. And it almost sounds silly when you say it out loud. Although I think for someone like me and someone like Justin, [its different]. "We have seen a lot for our age. We've both lived enough lives to know this is what we wanted. Last week, singer Justin revealed that the past 12 months have brought a host of behind-the-scenes challenges that have seen him grow unstable. 5 Hailey looked sensational in a jewel crop top Credit: ELLEs April 2021 issue And he says he has to thank Ms Bieber for helping him get his life back on track. In a gushing tribute, he explained: One of the tracks on the album is called Unstable, and for me it's a really moving song because I was in a very, very bad place there maybe. be a year old. "Luckily my wife was right there for me through it all and so the whole message of the song is You Loved Me When I Was Unstable." 5 Hailey told Elle about her marriage to pop star Justin Credit: Rex 5 Justin says he has to thank Hailey for helping him get his life back on track Credit: instagram.com/haileybieber/ Justin and Hailey Bieber talk about educating their white kids about racism and Angela Rye's privilege







