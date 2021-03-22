Manglani treats his clients like friends | Monday man

Raja Manglani left India at the age of 18 and eventually opened a men’s clothing store in Radcliff.
I’m from India, but I took a risk and left home when I was 18, he said.
He lived in Belize before moving to Los Angeles, where he worked in the manufacture of clothing and womenswear, before becoming production manager.
He met his wife, Diane, a production model maker, while working in Los Angeles.
His job was to work with the designers early on, finish the product, and then classify the models for production, he said. After it was sent to the cutting department, it was then my responsibility to accessorize the clothes by finding sewing contractors and finishing the products for shipping.
After 12 years, he decided he wanted to work for himself. For five years, the couple owned a Conroys Flowers franchise and ranked in the top 30 of 100 stores.
Eventually, they decided to get away from the bright lights of Los Angeles.
Los Angeles was a fun place to be, but at one point we wanted to raise our daughter, Erica, away from the hustle and bustle of a big city, said Manglani, 61. We decided to leave Los Angeles for Elizabethtown and have purchased our business, New York Fashions located in Radcliff in October 1996.
With their combined experience in clothing for women and children, the couple decided to start a clothing business for men and boys.
Located at 891, boulevard N. Dixie, the company has been a pillar for nearly 25 years.
Former North Hardin High School football coach Joe Washington has been a client from the start as well as a family friend.
I have known Roger for over 20 years and as a client of his who has a closet full of New York Fashion suits and shoes, I admired him for his impeccable taste, determination and dedication to providing the best merchandise and the best service for everyone, Washington said.
Manglanis’ daughter, Erica Watson, is also part of the family business. After finishing her studies, she became a fashion expert at the store.
One of the best and most important aspects of my father is his generosity, she said. He has a way with people and strives to be kind and to help others.
As a member of the community, she said he treats everyone like a friend.
People always go out of their way to tell me my dad is a great man, she said. I can proudly say that he really is.
Manglani attributes his success to a great customer experience with the products he sells. He said this was evident in word of mouth recommendations when customers share their experiences with their friends. His relationship with his customers has lasted a long time as they return to his store.
It’s the same with those who worked with Manglani at the store.
Carl Smalls, pastor of the Restoration Worship Center, worked at New York Fashions for so long that he is now a family member.
When Smalls worked there, he said Manglani was meticulous and intentional in everything he did.
He worked tirelessly not to allow everything he did or needed to be wasted, Smalls said. I have learned so much from him, and the way I grew up in America has been a blessing.
Smalls often referred to as Manglani Pops or Bossman. Now his children call him Uncle Roger.
His life story is a book written in itself and his work ethic is unmatched, Smalls said of Manglani. Working at New York Fashions was more like a family environment than a work environment.
