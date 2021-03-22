Chris Paul trolled the Timberwolves in a beautiful ‘fashion’

Chris Paul is an NBA veteran who is set to distribute his 10,000th career assist, which could happen Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul is also good at creating his own shots, although not all of them come with the ball in his hands.

Paul overpowered the Minnesota Timberwolves on his last outing, rubbing salt into an old injury.

Chris Paul is about to take a big step forward

Chris Paul has been one of the NBA’s best playmakers since making his debut with the New Orleans Hornets in 2005. Paul entered the league after two outstanding seasons at Wake Forest and was immediately averaged 16.1 points and 7.8 assists in a 78-rookie season.

Two seasons later, Paul led the NBA in assists for the first of four times, posting a record 11.6 career assists per game. The 2007-08 season also marked the first of nine consecutive All-Star selections.

And although Paul has rebounded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder and now the Phoenix Suns recently, he remains a force. Paul has career averages of 18.4 points and 9.4 assists in 16 seasons and over 1,000 games.

Playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Paul had nine assists to bring his career tally to 9,991. Nine more assists on March 21 against the Los Angeles Lakers will push him to the 10k bar, previously reached by John Stockton (15806), Jason Kidd (12091), Steve Nash (10335), Mark Jackson (10334) and Magic Johnson (10141).

The All-Star appealed to the Minnesota Timberwolves to steal a win

Chris Paul played with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season and had his best shooting numbers in a decade by reducing 3 pointers and bringing the ball to the hole more often. His work helped the Thunder to a 44-28 record, including a win he absolutely stole.

In early December 2019, the Thunder followed the Minnesota Thunderwolves, 121-119, with just over a second left and Karl-Anthony Towns on the foul line for his second free throw. Minnesota replaced Jordan Bell, but Paul noticed his jersey didn’t fit.

The 11-time NBA all-star alerted referee Scott Foster, and Minnesota were whistled for their second violation delay of the game. OKC’s Danilo Gallinari delivered the technical free throw, followed by Towns with his free throw to restore the two-point margin. Against all odds, OKC’s Steven Adams was able to throw a long throw at Dennis Schroder for a bucket to force overtime, and the Thunder took a 139-127 victory.

Chris Paul trolled the Timberwolves in a refined way

Chris Paul moved on to the Phoenix Suns, but it was obvious on Friday that the Minnesota Timberwolves broadcast team has not left Jerseygate.

The Suns were putting the finishing touches on a 113-101 victory when Paul could be seen on the pitch with his jersey loose. It’s a question of whether Paul was dragging the Timberwolves at that point, but leaning in that direction. It was a bit too much for advertisers Dave Benz and Jim Peterson, thanks to the Awful Announcing website:

Benz: Chris Paul, loose jersey and everything. I mean, this stuff is really low.

Peterson: The irony of Chris Paul walking around with his jersey loose is just thick.

Benz: You are right.

Peterson: It’s just slapping all the Timberwolves fans.

Yeah. Put one in the Mind Games payout column for Paul.

All statistics are courtesy of Basketball Reference.