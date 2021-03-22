Bollywood designer Kunal Rawal on his latest collection, 2021 fashion trends and more.

He has dressed the who’s who of Bollywood and the international jet set – from Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor to Giambattista Valli and Peter Dundas. Always impeccably dressed, Kunal Rawal’s suave and sporty personal style is often reflected in her collections. In an exclusive interview with Outlook’s Eshita Bhargava, Bollywood designer Kunal Rawal’s ace spoke about her journey, the latest menswear collection, what keeps it going, common mistakes men make during from the selection of their looks, and much more.

Excerpts from the interview:

When did you first realize that you wanted to pursue a career as a designer?

As a child, my father would take me and my sister, Sasha, to the factory for night walks. Shasha and I used to run straight into our favorite room, which was the tissue room. We used to sit on a tower of different materials and play a game. We used to close our eyes and try to guess the fabric and texture of each fabric. Since then, I have always been intrigued by the process of making fabrics and how they become a complete outfit. I think that’s when I knew I wanted to be a designer.

Very early on I realized that menswear was not a big industry in India – Back then we didn’t even have ambitious male icons because fashion decisions were made by the cleaning lady. I wanted men to walk into my store and be overwhelmed by the number of options they have! We release around 15 pieces every fortnight and almost all of our pieces can be customized for different body types – so there is something for everyone!

From your first adventure in 2006 to 2021, describe your background?

I think over the years the focus has shifted to comfort and personalization. I think today men got involved in the process of selecting and buying their looks as opposed to 2006.

I think the biggest change that has taken place between 2006 and today is the fact that fashion has become more acceptable and more individualistic. I think men’s fashion is moving towards “You be you”!

Creative freedom in menswear has been the need of the hour and it’s nice to see men who are willing to play around with the silhouettes, cuts and even the style of every outfit, making it personal and individual. . We are finally coming to the stage where masculine beauty and style is as important as it is in women’s fashion.

They are looking for multitasking clothing that can be used for functions as diverse as a red carpet event to a Sangeet look or even an intimate garter at a destination wedding.

How would you describe modern Indian man?

Today’s customers want to know whether a part is made by hand in India or by machine. People are looking for versatile partings, something that they can style differently later on to look completely different; offer the customer good value for money. Overall, I feel like today’s customers are moving towards conscious consumption rather than mass-produced clothing and we have always focused on creating for the customer rather than for one. mass audience.

What is the common mistake men make when preserving their appearance?

Fit is key, just like grooming, a “look out of bed” is not a look out of bed.

Which celebrity do you like to see your designs on?

I think of all! Each of them has had their own style and that’s what I appreciate. I think style is a very personal thing, so I like to incorporate each person’s style, that’s what I do for them! I loved working with Ranbir, Arjun, Harsh, Sahid & Akshay! If you go back and look at the looks we have created for them, you will find that all the looks are tailored to each individual’s style!

Describe your job in a nutshell.

Versatile

Tell us about your latest collection. When did you start designing your new collection and what is the inspiration behind it?

Our latest collection is called “Bonnie & Clyde” and it’s being shot live all over New York! I have always felt that our clients are not linked by geographic locations and are linked by a common mindset! This collection is inspired by people on the go and on the move. We’ve created outfits that have increased mobility and are the culmination of versatile separates. Each piece in this collection can be put together or broken down to create multiple silhouettes and styles. You get more looks that increase the wearability of the garment and ensure good value for money.

What makes your latest collection different?

This year is all about pastels and we wanted to try something we had never done before. This is the first time that we have explored the color of lemon.

I have always believed in the versatility of clothes. In this collection, our vanilla 3 piece set can be broken down into about 7 looks if you divide the set.

I feel like this piece represents the “new aesthetic”. With tone-on-tone embroidery with beautiful geometric patterns and versatile dividers that come together to make a stunning piece, this piece merges everything we love.

You can break this outfit off and wear it as a kurta, a Bundi kurta set or a 3 piece suite depending on the occasion. It is also this look that attracts me the most, because our philosophy has always been that our customers are not bound by their geographical location. We design with the modern global man in mind and this piece takes inspiration from deep-rooted traditional and modern luxury to create the perfect fusion.

What do you expect from menswear trends in 2021?

Needless to say, the events of 2020 will play a major role in setting the mood for 2021. I think 2021 will be a year of comfort, personalization and personalization. With weddings becoming more intimate and efforts shifting towards sustainability, I think men will be looking more for custom pieces that are one of a kind. Comfort will become a very important element for a man, whether it is comfortable fabrics or comfort-oriented silhouettes. Versatile partings will also be a big trend, I think men will buy pieces that they can later multitask to create multiple looks, which will give them value for their money.

This year, in my opinion, will see a lot of rebellion, when it comes to fashion. People were restricted in 2020 and will now take the opportunity to stand out. I believe we’ll see layers of streetwear making their way into second-hand clothing – I can imagine a pair of dropped crotch pants wearing a sherwani. Another trend we’ve seen this year that I think will continue into 2021 is military tones for occasions. I think men are moving towards more versatile shades and military tones like olive, bronze gray or our dark charcoals are here to stay.

If we ever had a glimpse of your wardrobe, what would we find?

I believe that getting dressed is an impulse. So I take it that way, depending on my mood during the time. I love to dress up and I love to mix and match versatile pieces to create a look. So if you go into my closet you will find a lot of versatile pieces that can be put on to create different looks. I also like to layer a lot of outfits so that you find a lot of different coats, vests and jackets in my closet.