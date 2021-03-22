Luxury fashion brands, their muses and lasting relationships

Remember the ‘little black dress’ Audrey Hepburn put on Breakfast at Tiffany’s? Known as one of the most iconic dresses in the history of cinema, she was the creator Hubert de Givenchys ode to the actress his muse for nearly a decade.

In the fashion world, muses are usually a source of creative inspiration for the designer. The latter creates outfits influenced by or based on aspects of the personality and appearance of their muses. Many of these designs can eventually become trends or, like Givenchys LBD, be immortalized in sartorial history forever.

Over the years, we’ve seen these glitzy pairings grow into the friendships that have given us some of fashion’s most defining moments. From Givenchy and Hepburn to Karl Lagerfeld and Vanessa Paradis, here’s a look at the well-known relationships between fashion designers and muses we’ve seen over the years.

Hubert de Givenchy and Audrey Hepburn

If you’re a fan of both movie and fashion classics, you’ll remember the black dress Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1961 hit. Breakfast at Tiffany’s Opening scene. One of the most iconic dresses in Hollywood history, the Italian silk dress was designed by Givenchy.

The duo struck up a friendship while filming Sabrina in 1953 for which Givenchy dressed her in costumes from her collection, marking the start of one of the most successful designer-muse relationships. The French couturier went on to create outfits for Hepburn in acclaimed films such as Charade, Funny head, Love in the afternoon and How to steal a million.

Besides the movies, Givenchy also designed Hepburn’s pink jersey wedding mini-dress for her nuptials to Andrea Dotti in 1969 and the white floral dress for the 26th Academy Awards where she won an Oscar for Best Actress in a main role for roman holidays.

Even Hepburn’s favorite perfume, LInterdit, was a creation of Givenchy. About two years before his death in 1993, Hepburn said of Givenchy: “Very few words can express 40 years of friendship, and his clothes for me not only delighted me, but also gave me a lot of trust.”

Recalling their friendship, the designer, who was by her side when she passed away, once said, “She convinced me, how lucky I was to have accepted.” In 2014 he is the author To Audrey with love a picture book featuring original sketches of his many beautiful creations.

Yves Saint Laurent and Betty Catroux

In March 2020, an exhibition entitled Betty Catroux, Yves Saint Laurent: Singular Feminine was held at the Muse Yves Saint Laurent Paris. It was the first time that an exhibition was dedicated to someone other than the creator, the result of the 35-year relationship of the duo which lasted until his death in 2008. They met for the first time at Chez Rgine, a nightclub in Paris, in 1967 and soon developed a deep friendship.

The model’s slender silhouette, crisp features and androgynous look inspired Laurent to create outfits with elegant and strong designs for women, including the Le Smoking tuxedo, the iconic pantsuit that broke the norm of the codes of the conventional fashion for women and has become a symbol of sexual empowerment. Laurent called the model his’ female double ‘and Catroux said:’ What was amazing about him was that he felt that I could be his soul mate.

Prabal Gurung and Zoe Saldana

It’s no surprise that the Nepalese-American designer calls Zoe Saldana his muse. She was one of the first A-List celebrities to don her creation a red mini-shoulder with a bow in 2009, the same year that Prabal Gurung launched her first collection.

Today they are good friends. In a 2012 interview with Hollywood journalist, the guardians of the galaxy the actress called him a “true artist.” Gurung has dressed Saldana on several special occasions, including the 2014 Golden Globes and Chris Pratt’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony three years later. Saldana was also her date for the 2012 Council of the Fashion Designers of America Awards, where she wore a long black dress with sheer panels and sleeves.

When Saldana welcomed twins in 2014, Gurung congratulated her with an Instagram post in which he called her his muse. Kudos to my dearest sweetheart friend and muse @zoesaldana (and her husband) on the arrival of their twins, he captioned a collage of his images sporting the 2009 red dress.

Marc Jacobs and Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola and Marc Jacobs met at the premiere of her “grunge” collection in 1992. They bonded through their mutual love for music and the arts which quickly turned into friendship. In 2015, Jacobs shared an image of Coppola in one of her Fall / Winter 2015 campaign dresses saying: Sofia was one of the few who recognized something special and related to what I was doing there. ‘time. looked at, his sense of style, I was drawn to his manners, his behavior, his life, his ambitions and his creativity.

Coppola wears Marc Jacobs almost exclusively to all major events, including the elegant eggplant dress for the 2004 Oscars where she won the award for best writing, original screenplay for Lost in translation, silky bronze pajamas at the 2013 Met Gala and an embroidered leaf print t-shirt dress at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

The friends also collaborated on many other projects. She modeled her first perfume in 2002 and ran an advertisement for another, Daisy Dream, in 2013.

In 2020, Coppolas ‘eldest daughter, Romy Croquet, became the face of Jacobs’ latest line, Heaven. Among the sets Romy saw wearing was an army green T-shirt printed with “your howling automatic pain” written on it, a green hoodie with pink bears and a sweater featuring the face of actor Robert Duval. .

Riccardo Tisci and Mariacarla Boscono

Mariacarla Boscono and Riccardo Tisci have been friends since 1999, when he graduated from Central Saint Martins Academy in London.

In fact, it was the famous Italian model who helped Tisci launch his first collection in 2004 after returning to Milan from India with dresses designed by him in New Delhi. Boscono helped Tisci find models that would work for him at no cost. The show, marked by its Gothic theme interspersed with Catholic images, was a success. Tisci put on his second show in February 2005 where Boscono paraded in a black cardinal cloak that sweeps the floor. The enormous success of both shows resulted in Givenchy’s appointment of Tisci as Creative Director that same year.

Since then, Boscono has paraded for the designer on several occasions, notably by presenting his collections made for Givenchy. She has also worn Tisci for events like the 2019 Met Gala, which she attended in an eye-catching gold sequin dress. Tisci left Givenchy to join Burberry in 2018 and Boscono recently modeled for the brand’s Spring / Summer 2021 collection.

The two praised each other on several occasions and recognized that they were like a brother and a sister. Tisci calls Boscono his guardian angel and she, in turn, says he is her muse as much as she is hers.

Nicolas Ghesquire and Charlotte Gainsbourg

The French fashion designer invited Charlotte Gainsbourg, the actress daughter of Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg, to her first runway show for Balenciaga in 1997 and the two forged a friendship that has only grown stronger over the years.

She was the face of Nicolas Ghesquire’s creations and starred in the Balenciagas ready-to-wear campaigns. Clothing and accessories that Ghesquire designed for the actress include a jungle print neoprene diving top from Spring / Summer 2003, a black aviator jacket from Fall / Winter 2004, a semi-sheer black runway top from Spring / summer 2010 and printed trousers from the Resort 2012 collections.

Gainsbourg also played an important role in the creation of Balenciaga Paris, the first of her perfumes launched in 2010. She was the face of the perfume and selected the final scent after Ghesquire selected two options.

Gainsbourg remained the muse of the designers when he moved to Louis Vuitton in 2013. She appeared in a sparkly top and skirt tailored by Vuitton at the premiere of 3 hearts during the 71st Venice Film Festival in 2014.

Gianni Versace and Donatella Versace

Even before Gianni Versace launched the eponymous fashion label in 1978, he found a muse in his sister Donatella. According to the book Versace by Ingrid Sischy, Gianni asked an 11-year-old Donatella to dye her hair platinum blonde like her favorite singer Patty Pravo. Donatella’s look, which she has maintained to this day, was also the inspiration for Gianni’s Blonde fragrance in 1995.

Giannis’ designs for his sister have always been eye-catching. The Versace jacket Donatella wore when the brand’s Paris boutique opened in 1991 featured Marilyn Monroe’s famous technicolor Andy Warhols print. Then there was the bondage-inspired leather top and skirt paired with tall black boots that she wore to the 1993 Met Gala with her brother as her plus one. The dress, titled Miss S&M, was part of Gianni’s fall 1992 collection.

Donatella who had a more minimalist approach to design in contrast to his Baroque style was also Giannis’ creative force to whom he often turned for advice. In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, 20 years after Giannis died, says Donatella, I was his doll and his best friend… I worked with him every day. I was more than a muse.

Karl Lagerfeld and Vanessa Paradis

Vanessa Paradis has been Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel ambassador since 1991. She was the face of brands Coco The spirit of Chanel perfume at the time. Her appearance in the 1992 birdcage video for the product also helped propel her acting and singing career.

A regular at Chanels fashion shows, Paradis has appeared in dresses designed by Lagerfeld for her musical performances as well as for major events such as the Sidaction AIDS 2009 benefit gala in Paris, where she wore an oversized teddy bear fur dress. .

Among the many collaborations between Paradis and Lagerfeld were an advertising campaign for Cambon leather goods in 2004 and one for the New Mademoiselle handbag in 2005. She also sang at the Cabaret Chanel Club during the “Paris-Shanghai” show in December 2009. Approximately a year before Lagerfeld died in 2019, she wore her lace-embroidered Mtiers pleated dress for the music video for her song These Simple Words.

Such was their relationship that Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose Depp was also part of the Chanel family and was the face of the brand. N ° 5 LEau perfume from 2016 to 2019.

(Main and Featured Images: Getty and Wireimage / Popsugar; AP / NBC News file; Marcjacobsintl / Facebook)