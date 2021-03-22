Rashmika Mandanna looks breathtaking in a white organza dress and dot makeup; LOOK AT THE PICTURE

Rashmika Mandanna’s infectious smile in the last pic will wash away your Monday blues.

Rashmika Mandanna, who was busy filming her next Bollywood debut, Mission Majnu in Lucknow, is back home. The actress is back in Hyderabad and offers us some amazing photos on Instagram. Actress Dear Comrade shared a jaw-dropping photo in a white organza dress from Gauri & Nainika. She is the epitome of elegance and beauty and we are all at heart. She completed her look with precise makeup and hair tied back in a messy bun. Her infectious smile will wash away your Monday blues.

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her casual yet stylish fashion choices. Whether at the airport or at promotional events, Rashmika knows how to catch eyeballs in stunning outfits. Long jackets and casual outfits are her thing and she makes sure to travel in her equally comfortable outfits. Meanwhile, the actress Geetha Govindam enjoys every moment of her professional space. She has deployed her talents in the south and even in Bollywood.

In the meantime, check out her latest look below:

Read also: PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna spotted after meeting director Trivikram Srinivas; Film on cards?

His first Hindi film Mission Majnu will see Sidharth Malhotra play the role of a RAW agent and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

She is also eagerly awaiting the release of her first Tamil film, Sulthan with Suriya. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.