Lionel Richie’s “ Smooth As Cognac ” outfit, a master class in dressing for over 50 years





If you search the dictionary definition of “smooth,” chances are you will find a picture of Lionel Richie. (You know, if you’re the type of person who owns a picture dictionary after the age of 10.) The eternally popular crooner – famous for hits like Hello and Endless Love – is not only one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, but he’s also been one of the best dressed men in show business for decades. The man is 71 but barely 40, with his impeccable dress sense only adding to his youthful appearance. Don’t believe us? Take a look at this outfit he donned before he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Last week. The dapper gift looked smooth as hell, contrasting with a cognac brown Amiri shirt jacket with an otherwise all-black cut made of slim Acne Studios jeans and pointy Saint Laurent boots. You can easily imagine her blending into a college bar in downtown Sydney or Melbourne, ordering a Aperol Spritzing and discussing the NFTS… Jokes aside, there is a lot that men over 50 looking to dress well can learn from this outfit. Let’s break it down. First off, notice how Richie has kept it pretty straightforward. Sure, he wears a necklace and lots of rings, but the overall fit is pretty straightforward – it’s really just a t-shirt, jeans, and an overshirt. The brown of his jacket offers a nice contrast but remains quite discreet. Richie looks collected, but not like he’s trying too hard to make a statement – which, really, is the best statement you can make. Black is also a very slimming color, which can be useful if, like Richie, you’re not as flexible as you used to be. Also notice how Richie’s t-shirt is an always slightly different shade of black than his pants: if your shirt and pants are too the same color it can look rather jarring or like you’ve put in too much effort. in your equip. RELATED: The Coolest Black Jeans For Men To Buy Now In fact, the “double black with a jacket” is sort of Richie’s signature look. It varies with different jackets – from suit blazers to leather biker jackets and everything in between – but it’s a look he keeps coming back to. But it never looks over the top, because it is versatile. Developing an easy-to-pull off signature look that you can easily change up is another key to looking fresh in your 50s and beyond. Finally, Chelsea or boots with elastic sides like Richie’s are also an invaluable pair of shoes for any man of any age. They perfectly straddle that fine line between casual and formal – and you don’t need a pair of French designer boots like Richie to look like a million bucks. Richie is currently filming the 19th season of American Idol alongside fellow judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. He’s also set to tour in Europe this year and recently performed at the 63rd Grammy Awards as part of an “In Memoriam” segment in honor of Kenny Rogers, who passed away last year. Read more







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos