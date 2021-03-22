How TikTok gained a street reputation in the fashion industry

of the Melbourne Fashion Festival, McVay said brands like Dior, Fendi and Gucci have all adopted the platform. Gucci has even become one of the hottest brands on TikTok, after committing to the viral video trend.The Gucci Model Challenge, which was popular in August 2020, showed users following instructions on a original audio track to dress like a Gucci model. The #guccimodelchallenge hashtag has now garnered over 250 million views.

It’s just a great example of how Gucci was willing to try something different and they took a look at that trend by reposting the videos on their own account, McVay said. Hashtag challenges are a great way for a new brand looking to dive into the water on TikTok.

McVay advised new TikTok brands to think about existing content that can be reused and adjusted for the platform, like runway images or designer interviews, and look at raw, ready material.

Capture mobile-first content that’s a bit more drafty and ready and lo-fi. It’s about creating those intimate moments with your fans, so it could be a photoshoot, quick styling tutorials, lighting, etc., she said.

McVay also advised joining the trends, creating unique versions and interacting with creators and fans to increase presence on the platform, as well as introducing hero content.

If you are creating a great branding campaign, think about how you can incorporate content for TikTok into your workflow to share little moments with your fans, your consumers.

Clare Winterbourn, founder of influencer marketing agency Born Bred Talent, said luxury brands in Australia need to pay more attention to TikTok.

Their adoption is slow. The content needs to be really authentic and creative, and less ambitious, which is what we see in the region that works best, she said.

The other really powerful thing about TikTok is looking at a migration strategy; it’s basically about working with content creators and getting their audience to your page, so you can keep that audience publishing campaign and keep delivering that content.

Rival reels TikTok

And while TikTok gets better and better, Winterbourn believes brands can’t afford to ditch Instagram.

Last year, Instagram featured Reels, a short video feed similar to the experience on TikTok. And judging by its adoption so far, Winterbourn believes Reels will be really powerful for brands.

TikTok, from a technological standpoint, still has a way to go. In our region, [cultural and political] content can be removed [and that has] encouraged many more creators to return to Reels to get further out of that box, she said.

We are currently seeing huge growth for brands on Reels. I see a higher Aussie audience on Reels, it really seems like something Australians have embraced but both [TikTok and Reels] have strengths.

Emerging platforms

Winterbourn has identified Clubhouse and OnlyFans as key emerging platforms that brands should pay attention to.

The Clubhouse audio app is emerging as a popular platform for discussion, debate and learning, and is proving useful in driving traffic to websites, according to Winterbourn.

There’s not really that interaction that you get from many other social media platforms, but we’re seeing direct pull, immediately, she said.

The controversial OnlyFans subscription website, which to date has been primarily associated with adult content, has also been touted by Winterbourn as an opportunity for fashion brands in particular.

[OnlyFans] allows fashion brands to create unique membership-only opportunities, and we are seeing a massive influx of fitness, beauty and sports [brands] It’s not for all brands, but I would say for the more adventurous brands, you definitely need to start exploring and researching it, she said.

It is about feeding the micro-communities. So, for brands that really want to focus on their superfans, this is the place to be. It’s a paid subscription model [where] you’re actually only talking to that audience, who you know are willing to invest in your brand externally outside of product purchasing.

But the jury is still out on Triller, a video sharing app similar to TikTok but with manual editing built into the app.

Winterbourn expected this app to be a huge success, but now has doubts about its success in Australia as the app is very fragrant in the US.

I don’t really trust this to be successful in our region of all accounts anymore, it seems a bit watered down, that’s the comments of some of Australia’s biggest creators, Winterbourn said.

For brands that focus on this goal in Australia, I would bypass it.