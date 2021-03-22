Primary school writes to parents urging them not to wear ‘skinny’ outfits while running to school





An elementary school has written to parents asking them not to wear pajamas or skimpy clothing while running. (Stock Image: Getty) An elementary school reportedly wrote to parents urging them not to wear “skinny” outfits for the school run. Seymour Primary in Crawley, West Sussex, sent a letter to parents titled ‘Playground Etiquette’ in which she asked them to dress more appropriately when picking up and dropping off their children, The sun brought back. According to the newspaper, the letter said some moms showed up to school in miniskirts, high necklines, pajamas and clothes that looked like underwear. The letter read: “Wearing clothes that are too tight or for other times of the day does not set a good example.” Crawley’s Seymour primary sent the letter to the parents. (Google Maps) One parent told The Sun: “I saw moms in bathrobes and slippers, and another wearing a sheer miniskirt and crop top on a cold spring day, you could literally see everything. They added: “Parents need to set a good example on dress standards.” Read more: Accountant with 17-year-old girl in school uniform upskirt on train jailed In a statement to the Sun, the school’s co-principals said the note was released in response to a growing number of parents wearing pajamas and sometimes revealing clothes that “looked like underwear.” But they said that while it was meant to be indicative, the wording could have been “less prescriptive”. This is not the first time that a school has written to parents on the issue of depositing children when they are not dressed inappropriately. In 2016, Kate Chisholm, principal of Skerne Park Academy in Darlington, wrote to parents: “I have noticed that parents have more and more of a tendency to escort children to school while wearing their pajamas and, to the occasion, even slippers. “Could I please ask you that when escorting your children, you take the time to dress appropriately with daytime clothes appropriate for the weather conditions.” At the time, Chisholm explained that she hoped her calling might increase the achievement levels in the classroom, adding, “If we want to raise the standards, it’s not too much asking parents to wash up and to dress. “ Watch: Why do we still have a gender pay gap?

