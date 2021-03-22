Intercontinental title match ends in confusing fashion at Fastlane





Big E managed to retain the Intercontinental title at Fastlane, but it wasn’t very clear when the bell rang.

Big E retained the Intercontinental title at Fastlane, but even advertisers were confused as to what exactly happened. The rivalry between Apollo Crews and Big E has become personal in recent weeks. Big E recovered from the injuries inflicted by Crews in time to defend his Intercontinental title against him at Fastlane and started the game like a man possessed. Big E put the boots on Crews, telling him about trash all the time. The crews finally managed to find a way and made the game much less one-sided. So much so that the challenger seemed to have won the match at one point. The two men attempted to roll over and the referee counted two. They then shifted slightly, the count started again, and this time the official hit three. RELATED: Retribution Turns Mustafa Ali on in Fastlane Everyone, including the advertisers, was then confused by what had happened. It wasn’t helped by the fact that neither Crews nor Big E have instantly recognizable music, of which only a snippet has been played. The only reason the outcome of the match finally became clear is that the Crews started beating Big E after the fact. Only then did commentators feel comfortable confirming that Big E had held back. Confusing ending or not, that probably means the pair’s angle is set to continue all the way to WrestleMania. The ending may also have been put in place to prevent either Superstar from having to suffer a convincing loss. Both have momentum right now and now isn’t a good time of year to take that away from someone you’re looking to push. All that being said, Crews vs. Big E doesn’t exactly look like a WrestleMania level match. Maybe there will be a few more challengers added to the game between now and the show of the shows. A multi-person ladder match featuring the two and a bunch of other stars who haven’t yet made it to the Mania map certainly seems more appropriate to take place on the biggest stage of them all. NEXT: Drew McIntyre Gets A Little Carried Out On Raw Talk, Drops F-Bomb [Video] Riddle slips and mentions a banned WWE word during interview

