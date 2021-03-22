Arkansas # 17 Sweeps Trendy Series On Ole Miss





FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas For the second game in a row, the Arkansas No. 17 softball team hit a home run in extra innings to defeat Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon at Bogle Park. Infielder Keely Huffine blew his fifth homer of the season left at the bottom of the eighth inning, securing a 3-2 victory and first place in the SEC standings. The Razorbacks (23-3) improved to 6-0 in conference for the first time in program history. Ole Miss (18-10, 3-3 SEC) scored a single run early in the first inning on a sacrificed volley to the left and added another solo run in the fourth on a single to take a 2-0 lead . Much like yesterday’s 3-2 extra-inning victory over the Rebels, Arkansas scored their three runs in the last three innings. With one out in the sixth, fielder Danielle Gibson made a single and wide receiver Kayla Green doubled, placing runners second and third. Designated player Linnie Malkin struck down some wild ground, which allowed Gibson to come home and cut the lead in half. Cally Kildow raced for Green in third place, and outfielder Aly Manzo put on perfectly-placed suicide pressure to tie the game, 2-2. The next inning, Ole Miss hit a brace at center field that barely stayed in the court, which bounced off the top of the wall, but reliever Autumn Storms blocked her in the second. Huffin then went through, hitting the game-winning jack in the eighth inning. Starter Jenna Bloom has gone a long way in the non-decision effort. After giving up a first inning, she found her rhythm and completed 6.2 innings, allowing five hits and two runs with nine best strikeouts of the season. Bloom deployed five in a row in second and third frames and then retired nine in a row from fifth through seventh. Storms (3-0) pitched for the second straight day and took the relief victory, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings. Anna Borgen (6-2) pitched 6.2 innings allowing eight hits and three earned runs with one walk and three strikeouts for the Rebels. Arkansas beat Ole Miss, 9-6, and neither team got it wrong. Gibson scored his 13th double of the season at the top of the SEC in the first inning and finished the game 2 for 3 with a step. Green, Huffine and outfielder Sam Torres each recorded two hits. The Razorbacks have won the last six games against the Rebels in Fayetteville. Arkansas leaves the conference for two road games midweek next week. The Razorbacks will play at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 in Kansas City and at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 in Kansas.

