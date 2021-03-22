Connect with us

Fashion

Play moaning | Boomerland | union-bulletin.com

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By




Petersen

PETERSEN


The little boy was dressed in Grandfather’s lucky hat, his suit, very tall, and shoes, very long and wide.

The little girl was dressed in grandmother’s ruffles. The dress dragged across the floor as if the girl was a queen at a royal wedding. Swimming on his feet were slippers that were five sizes too big.

The children were playing moaning.

Oooh, my sore back, the boy said as he stood up from the EZ chair.

My fingers were aching, the girl said, rubbing the boys’ backs.

My knees are killing me, the boy said.

The girl rubbed her neck. It’s as stiff as a board, she said.

I can’t believe they were grandparents already, the boy said. Time was passing so quickly.

Yeah, it’s hell to get old, said the girl.

The boy chuckled. You said hell, he said. Then he looked the girl up and down. There are a lot of miles on the old jalopy, he said.

You are talking about me? the girl asked.

The boy quickly changed the subject. Remember when we walked two miles uphill to school in 40’s under temperatures?

Yeah, it was still a blizzard back then, the girl said. Even in summer. Kids today don’t know how good they are

The boy rubbed his stomach. Remember when we had to eat cow’s tongue for supper and liver soup for lunch?

Yuck, said the girl. Yuck, yuck, yuck.

Maybe we should be boiling hot dogs for the grandchildren, the boy said. Or make them mac and cheese.

With candy bars for dessert, the girl said. Spoil them rotten.

They made their way to the kitchen, the boy dragging his pants behind him and the girls’ feet getting lost in the slippers.

Do you know how to light the stove? the girl asked.

No, never had to do it in 40 years, the boy said with a breath.

You’re lucky not to starve, said the girl.

The boy looked around the kitchen. Now where did I leave my glasses? He asked.

Now where did I leave mine? said the girl.

The couple returned to the living room and began to search the EZ chair and sofa.

What is this? the boy said. I can’t find my glasses, but I found four remotes under the sofa.

Why did I enter this room? the girl asked. What was I gonna say?

Luckily we’ve been married 40 years, so I can finish all your sentences, the boy said, adjusting his lucky hat.

Why are you carrying this ugly thing around the house? said the girl. If I haven’t labeled your shirts, you will wear them inside out.

I was looking for my phone, the boy said.

No you weren’t, said the girl. You were looking for the cat.

Anyway, the boy said. His hell is getting old.

The girl chuckled. You said hell.

The children winked exaggeratedly at each other, throwing their whole bodies into the effort.

Holy pimp, show some common sense, said the girl. And stop sucking yourself.

Okee-dokee, the boy said, pulling up his pants. My panties keep falling off. Maybe if you fed me every now and then I could keep some meat on my bones.

The girl had an idea. Let’s play the Sunday driver, she suggested.

The children sat on the sofa and pretended to be in a car.

The boy was driving. Maniac, he cried, as an imaginary car passed him.

Who’s the idiot driving 35 in the fast lane? the girl yelled.

The trip ended with the car skidding to stop in the garage.

Who’s the kid in the backseat? he asked, waving his thumb at a cat sitting on the back of the couch.

He’s our grandson, said the girl.

Looks like a cat to me, said the boy.

The boy and the girl got out of the car moaning.

See all this stuff stacked on the rafters? said the boy to grandson the cat. Someday it will all be yours.

One man’s trash is another’s treasure, the girl said.

The cat, having none, ran and hid behind a pile of old photo albums in a corner of the room.

The boy took an album and started flipping through the pages.

These were the days, the boy said. Blink once and you’re 65. Blink twice and you’re 80.

The girl has turned the page.

Yeah, time flies. My fingers are killing me.

The boy grabbed the album and put it on the cat’s tail. Grandson the cat howled.

Oooh, my back hurts, the boy said. Let’s go find mom and see about that mac and cheese.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: