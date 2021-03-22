



This message was posted by a member of the community. The opinions expressed here are those of the author. The QCO closet is a FREE thrift store for men, women and children.

Seasonal clothing donations are accepted Mondays from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Doylestown, Pennsylvania | Neighbor Message | 8h Does anyone know someone who repairs local

coco chlocks. call me. maureen2155276038 Write your answerReply Doylestown, Pennsylvania | Neighbor Message | 12h Looking for a handyman to assemble a Cat Climbing Tree and two Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes

Please reply if you are interested

The job is in the borough of Doylestown Write your answerReply Doylestown, Pennsylvania | Local question | 1 day Can anyone recommend a reliable, fast and efficient painter for my master bedroom and a small area on the ceiling also needs drywall repair – I am local in New Britain township – must be efficient as my 97 year old mother lives with me and doesn’t like the smell of paint. Thank you in advance! Write your answerReply Doylestown, Pennsylvania | Neighbor Message | 1 day | Edited Neshaminy shopping center Covid vaccine location. For those of you who are planning to visit the Neshaminy Mall for your Covid vaccine, please consider the following:

1. There is no signage telling you where the location is in the mall or which door to use.

2. The door you use (main entrance) to enter the mall is directly into and through the food court where you walk past many people eating inside and not wearing masks. After passing through the food court, the vaccination site is right in front of there.

3. The mall was packed with shoppers, so for those who avoided being with the general public in an indoor space, this is not possible at this site.

4. This site is operated by the VA contractor that the Bucks County Health Department has hired. The staff were very nice and I was told that the Buck Co Health Dept had chosen the site. I asked if I could see the person from the Bucks County Health Department and was told no one from the Health Department was there.

After spending a year avoiding being with the general public in indoor spaces as recommended by the CDC, it is unavoidable in this location when vaccinated. Everyone I know who has received the vaccine has received it at stand-alone vaccination sites without mixing it with the general public.

Lower Bucks County had the highest incidence of Covid in the county and given the newer variants, and particularly New York City (which studies indicate vaccines may not be good against), one would think that there would be concerns about forcing people to walk past unmasked people and the general population to a place indoors to get vaccinated. Show the 5 previous answers Write your answerReply Doylestown, Pennsylvania | Local question | 2d Could someone tell me where I could buy about 5-10 pounds of sandbox sand to use for planting wildflower seeds? Show the 2 previous answers Write your answerReply Doylestown, Pennsylvania | Local opinion | 2d tis, tis … Did you really earn so much money to put your job at risk? How embarrassing to you and the DA’s office. You should have known better. Show 1 previous answer Write your answerReply Doylestown, Pennsylvania | Local question | 3d I tend to think that Thomas B. may be right. Pennsylvania is Philly to the east and Pittsburgh to the west. Everywhere else, (including Doylestown?), Is Alabama. I think a little bit about Mississippi myself from what I get on the way to the answers on this board … But why quibble. Please prove me wrong. Show previous 12 answers Write your answerReply Doylestown, Pennsylvania | Neighbor Message | 4d Kudos to Bucks for (finally) stepping up vaccine distribution. However, there is no room on the website for people who signed up and then were able to get vaccinated elsewhere to get out of the queue. It seems to me that this could speed things up and allow them to plan better. Show the 5 previous answers Write your answerReply Doylestown, Pennsylvania | Neighbor Message | 4d It’s St Patrick’s Day! I am going to drink Write your answerReply Doylestown, Pennsylvania | Local question | 4d Looking for a reasonable lawn mowing service. Write your answerReply Doylestown, Pennsylvania | Local recommendation | 5d Looking for recommendations for a puppy trainer for a 7.5 month old lab puppy for leash training he is very strong !!! Thank you! Show the 3 previous answers Write your answerReply Doylestown, Pennsylvania | Neighbor Message | 5d See a lot of border issues on the news. I wish we had a leader who could answer questions on these issues? Show the previous 6 answers Write your answerReply

