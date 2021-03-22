The dressmaker hopes to bounce back from 2020 during prom season

CLEVELAND A seamstress and business owner is eagerly awaiting a return to the workload after the pandemic canceled many events in 2020 for which she makes dresses.

Elizabeth Aubbin Manuel Makes Custom Dresses in Cleveland

When the pandemic caused prom season to be canceled last year, Aubbin Manuel lost a lot of money

For Elizabeth Aubbin, sewing is her life. She is the owner and seamstress of Afiba Cutz.

“I love it. It’s like every time I’m about to do something that I’m so excited,” said Aubin Manuel.

Originally from Ghana, Aubbin Manuel started making his own clothes at the age of 16. She ended up studying fashion and design at university. After finishing, she visited her brother in London, where she got her first professional tailoring job.

“I met this older white lady who was looking for someone to help her sew,” she says. And I’m like, I applied for the post in the post, and I’m like I can help you. She looked at me It’s funny and I’m just trying me out. So I started working with her and learned a lot for her. “

After spending a few years in London, she returned home to Ghana and opened her own boutique. Then she came to the United States and started working as a seamstress in different companies. Now she owns her own business.

“I make kids. I make casual clothes. I do plus sizes. I do small sizes, she says. I even make clothes for unborn babies before they are born.”

Aubbin Manuel particularly likes to make made-to-measure dresses, especially for the ball.

“Last year was one of my busiest years, Aubbin Manuel. I think I had 32, between 30 and 32 orders.”

So when the pandemic put the brakes on the prom last year, Aubbin Manuel felt the burn in his pockets.

While some girls still have their dresses on, others could not.

“But the rest of the dresses are hanging in the closet here,” she said. , I don’t know what their parents are going through, some of them lost their jobs and everything I couldn’t just force to pay myself.

The fear of the unknown with the virus and business was difficult for her.

“I was scared, financially, how am I going to get out of this,” she said.

But she didn’t stay long.

“Seeing people wearing masks, I made an African print mask and I wore it and I put it on Facebook and, like, in a week I got so many orders that got me held back, ”she said.

Now that prom season is on this year, Aubbin Manuel is busy taking orders for custom dresses.

“So far I have five daughters,” she said. “Yes. So I keep posting on my Facebook page that I’m making prom dresses for 2021.”

She is moving into her own office after working from home, but is excited to start making bespoke dresses again.

Her favorite part of designing dresses is, “Everything. It’s like making people feel beautiful and happy, and helping people feel confident.”

When she’s finished making a dress and sees the reactions of her customers, she feels like there aren’t much better feelings.

“I feel like I’m on top of the world,” she said.

Aubbin Manuel hopes to make around 30 personalized prom dresses this year. She also makes wedding dresses and says brides are saving her now that wedding season has arrived.

