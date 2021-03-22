Icebreaker’s City Label is a game-changer for the brand

New Zealand brand Icebreaker may be best known for their travel clothes that you would wear well outside of any dense concrete setting, but their still-fresh City label follows a different set of rules.

While the timing might have been a bit off, Icebreaker’s City capsule launched early last year and instantly became a staple of the brand. Springboard for the idea that “nature moves faster in the city”, each piece in this collection is based on the idea of ​​presenting lightweight and versatile clothing for everyday wear while using the famous high quality and high quality natural merino wool. brand performance.

There are only 7 pieces in the capsule, but many more ways to wear them. Versatility is the specification, perhaps best highlighted by the fascinating collection Men’s Cool-Lite Merino Jacket ($ 550).

Now that Australia is heading for the wetter months, having this versatile jacket as a staple in your wardrobe just makes sense. First of all, it has a surprising and unique look, borrowing a few ideas from a stylish hooded blazer and gently blending that with the type of outdoor-friendly jacket you’d expect from Icebreaker.

The Cool-Lite Merino Jacket is made with soft merino wool on the inside and lined with Icebreaker’s signature Cool-Lite fabric on the inside – a blend of Merino and Tencel. The highly breathable, moisture-wicking interior and heavy-duty exterior is perhaps one of the best examples of how Icebreaker can marry form and function while still allowing itself to experiment a bit with aesthetics.

The rest of the capsule is made up of men’s and women’s clothing, ranging from Men’s Merino Wool Zip Hoodie ($ 300) at Cool-Lite Merino Women’s Trench Coat ($ 600) – a large, bold piece that takes the same approach as the aforementioned jacket.

The Icebreaker’s City label is available exclusively in two of their New Zealand stores, but Australians can easily purchase capsule pieces. online.

More to explore on the AU: