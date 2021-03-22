Oh Honey, Noa Buckys Q5 Fashion Blog: Baylor University Bears

After Wisconsin stepped on the heels of North Carolina, Wisconsin is now drawing the Baylor Bear, the seed n ° 1 of the South.

While North Carolina could have stowed all of their uniforms in a carry-on for the trip to Indy, Baylor definitely needed to check in a bag, if they had decided to bring their full line of uniforms to the tournament.

As a reminder, we will evaluate the opposite threads on a scale of oh honey, no, at YAASS QUEEN.

Oh honey, no: Obviously, this is the worst rating. If I have to explain this to you, you’re probably wearing socks with sandals right now, or a brown belt with black pants, anyway, oh honey, no.

Ewww: Nice try, but no.

Werk it: You brought it.

QUEEN OF YAASS: Best of the best. Your proverbial milkshake brings all the proverbial boys into the yard.

The school: Baylor University

Mascot: Bear

Color scheme: Green and gold

Official brand sponsor: Nike

Home uniform:

The Baylors house uniforms are white with green accents. Baylor appears on the chest in solid green. Player Count and Baylor feature a modern design, which looks like your standard block design, but has some indentation in some of the text, like the 2 in the photo above.

The shirt also features two larger green stripes, with a gold stripe in the middle, which start under the player’s arm and arrive at a point approximately halfway down the shirt.

Their shorts feature the BU logo on the right hip and the same angled design on the jersey, two wider stripes in green, with a thinner gold stripe between them.

I love this uniform, it’s a clean look, and the modern text block design is a welcome break from the standard block design. The stripe used on the jersey and shorts is a welcome change from the standard stripe that runs down the side of the uniform.

Home Uniform Score:

Werk it

Outer uniform:

Baylors’ uniform is dark green with a gold textual version of the house uniform, remaining uniform, with Baylor across the chest. The band that appears on the house uniform is also present, but with two lighter green bands and a gold band in the middle.

This uniform being a darker green color, I think it would be better to use two larger gold stripes, with the same dark green color of the uniform, in the middle. I feel like it would be a better contrast than having green on green.

Regardless of the green on the green design, I still think it’s a solid uniform. Normally I like to see some sort of outline over text on a uniform, but the home and away versions of this design work best, without having some sort of border around the text.

Outdoor Uniform Score:

Werk it

Alternative uniform:

Baylors, the first of Baylors’ alternate sons, is a black version of their main uniform. Having Baylor and the gold numbered players really makes them stand out from the dark.

Unlike home and away uniforms, where the collar was a stark contrast to the uniform color, the black uniform has a green collar, which is slightly harder to see.

The stripe on the side of the uniform uses the same two green stripes, with a gold stripe in the middle, as the home and away uniforms.

I think Baylor would be best served if the main color of all his accents on this uniform was gold. It would definitely make the accents stand out more, instead of having a subtle design. I’ve always thought that if you were to design an alternate uniform from your main uniform design, it should be more in your face and should be subtly thrown out the window.

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The second of Baylors’ alternative uniforms is the only one in their wardrobe that strayed from the main design. The uniform is gray with green and gold accents. Baylor appears in green, surrounded by gold, using the same font design as the other uniforms. The players’ number also adopts the same green design with gold outline.

The collar of the uniform has two green bands, with a golden inner band. While the design of the inclined band is gone. The same three stripe pattern that is on the collar appears at the bottom of the shorts, wrapping around the entire leg and angled up and coming to a point on the side of each leg, pointing to the BU logo.

I love that this uniform seems to be a nod to a more classic design, while still keeping the more modern text design.

Keep the best for last …

Baylors’ final alternative cut is a gold version of their main design. However, instead of the school name being featured, Bears, appears on the chest in a solid green design. A green collar, as with the domestic uniform, is used, while the stripes on the side of the uniform have a slight alternation.

The oblique stripe has two wider green stripes, with a thinner white stripe between them. I love how they decided to use a white stripe rather than a gold stripe to give the design a bit more contrast.

Overall, this uniform is the absolute fire. Using the school nickname instead of the school name is perfect and the way the entire uniform jumps off the screen is exactly what a replacement uniform should do.

Alternate uniform scores:

Black: Ewww

Grey: Werk it

Gold: YAASS QUEEN