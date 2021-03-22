Isabelle de Borchgrave’s creations at the Louisville Speed ​​Art Museum





Belgian artist Isabelle de Borchgrave transformed 2D clothes from famous paintings into sculptures using paper.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. The Speed ​​art museums the most recent exhibit is the one you have to see in person to be believed. What looks like dresses adorned with centuries past in silk, buttons and pearls, is really all paper. Isabelle de Borchgrave took paintings as far back as the 1700s and turned them into drawings made entirely of paper. What she did was not just create a sculpture, but understand, 'How could I find the paper, process the paper, fold it, turn it into these amazingly ornate costumes,' Stephen said. Reily, director of the Speed ​​Art Museum. The Belgian artist took 2D images and introduced them into the 3D sphere. Twenty years ago, de Borchgrave began to take a close look at fashion in paintings and began to reproduce the pieces as sculpture. This includes dresses and costumes across the centuries and across the world. But it didn't stop there, she also included accessories like handbags and shoes. It's about taking art and turning it into another work of art in the form of fashion. You will get a feel for what people wore at a given time in a very complex and detailed way. It really makes you look at painting differently, said Reily. Thinking about history, the history of art, through these amazing and incredibly imaginative works of paper sculpture, said Reily. This the collection will be exhibited at the Speed ​​Art Museum until August, giving off an impression of whimsy during a difficult time. We love to share this exhibit with the community, just to come enjoy the sheer whimsy of the imagination and the art at a time when we need a little of that, said Reily. You can book tickets online. The Speed ​​Art Museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in March.







