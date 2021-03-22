Raheem Sterling reveals new fashion line in preparation for 2021 launch as well as foundation to support youth





Raheem Sterling has revealed that he intends to launch his own fashion line later in 2021 and provided readers of The Sunday Times Style with an exclusive glimpse into what the clothing brand will seek to pursue through its designs and styles. ranges. Off the pitch, the former Liverpool winger has been an inspiration to an entire nation, with his drive to root out racism from the game and fight for greater equality in society. But it now appears that Sterling is now looking to make statements in the fashion industry, further strengthening his overall personal brand and his ability to market as a professional athlete. (Photo via Sunday Times Style) Speaking exclusively to The Sunday Times Style, Raheem Sterling revealed that he intends to launch his own fashion line later this year, called ‘1692’. Sterling goes on to explain: “This is the year Kingston [Jamaica] Was found. The brand talks about earthy colors and relaxed designs that have special meaning for me. “ The Manchester City winger is clearly keen to set trends and make statements rather than follow others, describing his own style as “smart, with a bit of street flair“. He keeps on, “I make an effort to have my own style. “ But as is usually the case with Raheem Sterling, with any personal endeavor there is always a project to make a real difference in society. Speaking to The Sunday Times Style, Sterling reveals that he is currently in the process of developing a foundation to support young people – mainly given his difficult experiences as a child. “The system must give you a chance,Sterling said. “People in these [deprived] areas, you are placed in a position where you are a few steps behind in terms of life, in terms of education. Once a child has something they love to do that they can focus on, then your surroundings don’t matter.. “ While many footballers have a huge passion for games, food or other sports outside of the football pitch, Raheem Sterling reveals his new hobby which appears to have sprung from recent lockdowns in the UK. He says, “I did a lot of cleaning. The first lock, I missed my head. I was just vacuuming all day. “ Sterling is currently going through a relatively difficult period on the pitch under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. However, the next international break offers the England winger the perfect opportunity to refocus and return with newfound confidence for a crucial period of club football. You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra







