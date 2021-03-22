Ilkay Gundogan discusses fashion in Sunday Times Style interview and what he would wear to Premier League title celebrations





Ilkay Gundogan is part of the latest edition of the Sunday Times Style Men’s Fashion special, and offers readers an exclusive look at her fashion choices. Footballers are often known for their designer clothes, high-end streetwear, and quirky suits on the go, but some players like to keep it relatively low-key and stylish – here is Ilkay Gundogan. Speaking exclusively at Sunday Times Style This week, the Manchester City midfielder revealed what he would wear if he and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s side win the Premier League title this season. “A nice white shirt and a beige Danilo Paura blazer that I bought just before Corona and that hasn’t been worn in my wardrobe for a year,” he describes. Gundogan says his style when it comes to fashion is “classic and comfortable “- and it’s very clear to see when you start scrolling through his very impressive Instagram feed, where he spends a lot of time in Manchester bars and restaurants. “Lots of black. I have soccer legs, great legs so it’s hard to find jeans that fit me but I like stylish pants“, he continues. Gundogan also reveals that the brands he tends to favor include Dior and Kooples.”but even the simple Zara is nice. I buy a lot on FarFetch and Mr Porter. “ (Photo via Instagram: IlkayGuendogan) The 30-something also admits that he has always had a taste for fashion and different styles. “As a teenager my weekends were spent playing soccer while everyone was having fun, but that made me more interested in fashion. I liked to dress well, even if it was just for coffee or lunch. “ On the importance of fashion and dress sense, Gundogan says: “I think fashion is an important part of who you are and how you want to present yourself to the world.” Away from the football pitch, despite his incredible success, Ilkay Gundogan has taken it upon himself to provide much needed financial assistance to some of Manchester’s struggling bars, cafes and restaurants. The town star has auctioned off personal items in an attempt to donate all of his profits to the region’s hotel industry. “I know I’m very privileged, so I thought, ‘OK, I want to help people. Many businesses lose a lot of money and fight for everything. We should do what we can to help. “ Ilkay Gundogan is now set to leave for Germany this week to participate in international service for his country, before returning to the North West of England for one of the biggest months of his Etihad stadium career – with Manchester City still struggling. on all four fronts. You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos