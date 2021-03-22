UH athletics dominate the open-air season opener







The Houston track and field team kicked off their first outdoor action at the Houston Spring Break Invitational in a dominant fashion, as the Cougars won a total of 18 first place finishes. On the men’s side, after his first NCAA indoor championship appearance last week, rookie Shaun Maswanganyi picked up where he left off, taking first place in the men’s 100 meters with a time of 10.18. Junior Christian Hamberlin followed up with a first place on his own, with a time of 07.21 in the men’s 200-meter dash. Graduate student Jermaine Holt added to UH’s winning streak, winning the men’s 400 meters with a time of 47.76. Junior Christian Gilmore maintained the track’s success for the Cougars, finishing first in the men’s 800 meters with a time of 1: 56.34. Junior Triston Gibbons did not lose touch and doubled up to win two first places in the men’s discus throw, throwing55.64 meters, and the men’s shot put, throwing17,47 meters. The men would end the day with a first place in the men’s 4 × 100 meter relay, with a time of 40.42. On the women’s side, rookie Camille Rutherford continued her dominance by securing a first place in the women’s 100 meters with a time of 11.54. Soon followed by senior Naomi Taylor, who took first place in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, with a time of 13.41. Junior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza kept the Cougars’ momentum going as she finished first in the women’s 200 meters with a time of 23.68. Sophomore Imari Chatman won the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1: 02.16. Junior Madeline Castleberry continued her success and landed a first place in the women’s 1,500 meters with a time of 4: 50.47. In the women’s discus throw, graduate student Nora Monie won the first 52.62 meters. UH first-year track and field judge Henderson claimed her first collegiate victory as she finished first in the women’s long jump with a distance of 6.09 meters. Senior Sarah Howe added a first place finish in the women’s pole vault at 3.85 meters, while junior Nuuausala Tuilefano finished first in the women’s shot put with a 15.69 meters. The women finished the event with victories in the women’s 4 × 100-meter relay and the 4 × 400-meter relay, picking up the times of 45.46 and 3: 52.72, respectively. [email protected]



