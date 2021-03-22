How to overcome fashion trends that don’t look good on you

Writer Leila Nasr-Sharifi tells us how to stay on trend when certain trends don’t appeal to you.

Trends are changing. . . constantly.

Still, some stay in fashion much longer than others, especially pants. So, let’s talk about the ’60s bell bottom or’ 90s flared jeans that are all the rage these days.

Apparently, skinny jeans are a thing of the past. This trend that has lasted for years (thankfully) is launched out the window to welcome down the bell. If you’re anything like me, the bottom bell look looks blah and out of place. Gen Z is telling Gen Y to stop wearing skinny jeans, according to a BuzzFeed article. Oh oh.

In a small town or town, it is much easier to create an outfit without worrying about the public shame of not being fashionable. There are, however, those who indulge in the latest fashion trends. But what do you do when your closet is filled with clothes that are no longer “cool”? Or worse yet, what if the new fashion doesn’t suit you?

The good news is that trends tend to come back in fashion a few years down the road, like bell bottoms – so having a closet with outdated items isn’t a bad thing. Hold on to your bargains, because you never know what’s coming back in Harper’s Bazaar!

Fashion trends are overrated. Oops, did I just say that out loud? No, but I typed it out loud. They are a guide, in my opinion. Plus, who has the time and money to pick out all the trends every season? It’s like a full-time job (and a salary)! The point is to make you feel confident in what you’re wearing, no matter what weird new style is hitting the catwalk.

Not everyone is going well and that is quite correct! Remember, you aren’t meant to look like a 10 in all. Chances are, you’re already a ten in your heart. See what I did there? Seriously though … As with number one, it’s all about choosing what you know that makes you look good and not apologizing. Gen Z doesn’t know what they’re talking about.

Get a stranger’s opinion. You have heard the saying that you are your own toughest critic. Why would that not apply in this situation? Maybe this is an opportunity to grow. Try something new, step out of your comfort zone, and challenge the thoughts that make you think some aren’t the right style. Order items from a store you love and trust and go crazy! Throw a silly fashion show for those in your bubble. Oh, and you’ll probably want a delicious bottle of wine with that.

There are always different versions of the same style. Continuing with the bottom of the bell example, there are pants that don’t have such a wide leg if it makes you uncomfortable wearing something like that. . . over there. Save money buying from websites that offer free shipping (and free returns) and take the last step from number 5. Oh, and put that inner review aside, okay?

Dig deep to find out what you don’t like about a particular style about yourself. Is it the color? The way it hangs? The way you think it makes you look like? Once you figure this out, look for an item with the changes you have in mind. If you can’t find it and it’s so important to you, get someone to edit it for you! Feeling good is never overrated; but trying to fit into the status quo is.

This is your chance to strut down Main Street in your new wardrobe or with the items you already have!

By Leila Nasr-Sharifi, for HuntersBayRadio.com

HAVE A HOT TIP OR STORY YOU WANT TO COVER US?

Send a message to [email protected]