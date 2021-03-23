Connect with us

MN Fashion Week announces spring 2021 lineup

MN Fashion Weekkicks off in April with a new dynamic billing, AWAKE: FWMN Spring 2021. Once filled with over 20 events and shows, this year FWMN has been condensed into seven style shows on different themes: Thrift / Vintage, Sustainability, Ethical, and local. Created alongside a new advisory board, the FWMN line will be an opportunity to shine for local talent, including enduring and BIPOC-owned brands and designers, in a celebration of Minnesota’s diverse fashion community. .

This season represents so many opportunities for the FWMN not only to get back to ‘normal’ but rather to grow and evolve to be the best possible for the community we serve, said Public Relations Representative Natalie. Auger on the modified experiment. the season during a pandemic has required us to really prioritize what the most important elements of MN Fashion Week are and how we can safely bring those elements to life.

A mix of in-person and virtual events adapts to the new format and increases audience accessibility. Trends to watch include barrier-breaking color combinations among vivid florals and patterns, topped with a mask, the ultimate accessory of the season.

Auger says the spring fashion will be the first time many people have attended an in-person event in over a year, so it was important to create programming that could bring their vision to life. We hope that a small number of high quality events (some virtual and some in person) will provide the exact amount of joy, inspiration and respite the community needs.

To start the week, Sip N Bloom takes the helm with the opening on Wednesday FWMN, Urban garden. The haute couture creations of Karen Morris Millinery and Joynoelle are interwoven with masterful floral arrangements in an immersive show atop Else Warehouse. Thursday show gives back with IamMoodys 4-color dress An advantage for Save-A-Bull Rescue, featuring adoptable pit bulls on the track and ending with a speaking performance by Sarah Kasmin at the APT MPLS.

Friday’s mix includes Sun50s Endless summer: check it out yourself at Ooh La La Boutique and Amber Griffin and Zagazas Northwoods Couture. Summer sunscreen takes center stage with pieces from the Huxley Optical and Sun50s SS21 collection with a tropical-vintage vibe, raising awareness for skin cancer education and prevention. Immerse yourself in the woods with forest fantasy Griffin and Zagazas with pieces from Zagaza Productions, Shae by Day, Tammy Rice, Mariahmac Designs and Anyse Fashion.

Closing the deal, Saturday is host to three parades, including a show stop finale produced by Kim Jurek-Valanzasca. Dr Zwack and Andy Ramsran present Golden Lion at Linhall, showcasing Dr Zwacks’ latest couture collection with a live sketch segment and charity highlights. Everyday ejijis Everyday Ejiji: Women belonging to Minneapolis The show at Canopy Minneapolis by Hilton, produced by Ashley Ngozi, features women-owned boutiques with designs from Everyday Ejiji, Down the Rabbit Hole, Glamdiggers Vintage, PROJEKT von Anna, Zifas Boutique and Arway Bags. Jurek-Valanzascas Wayzata Final, To evolve, features over 15 different designers from Minnesota in a celebration of local talent and enthusiasm for the future.

A different look from last year, FWMN’s new format hopes to inspire, bring joy, and encourage people to shop locally. The shows will take place from April 28 to May 1, more details are available online at fashionweekmn.com.



