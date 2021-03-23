Oregon, State of Oregon unbeaten in NCAA men’s and women’s tournament





Oregon and the State of Oregon have yet to lose in the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments so far.

PORTLAND, Oregon. The NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments are known as March Madness, but in Oregon that madness has only meant winning so far. It all started last Friday when the Oregon State men’s team, a No.12 seed after winning the Pac-12 tournament, surprised the No.5 seed of Tennessee with a 70-56 victory. . It was a historic victory for the Beavers, as it was the first men’s team in the NCAA tournament since 1982. On Saturday, the Oregon men’s team qualified for the second round after their opponent, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), was unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols. The victory continued on Sunday when the NCAA Women’s Tournament began. Oregon State, a No.8 seed, earned an outstanding 83-59 victory over No.9 Florida State. The Beavers men’s team followed with another thwarted victory Sunday night, 80- 70 vs. No.4 seed of Oklahoma State and potential NBA Draft pick Cade Cunningham. After the Beavers ‘ladies and men’s teams pulled off a sweep on Sunday, it was time for the Ducks’ men’s and women’s teams to do the same. And much like the Oregon State teams, the Oregon teams have done it in an impressive way. The men’s team, a No.7 seed, started Monday with a 95-80 victory over No.2 Iowa to enter the Sweet 16. Then, Monday night, the Oregon women’s team. , a No.6 seed, outscored South Dakota’s No.11 67-47, allowing just nine points in the first half, to advance to the second round of the tournament. So what’s the next step for Oregon schools? The Oregon State Women’s Team faces No.1 seed South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be televised on ESPN. Then the Oregon women’s team returns to the hardwoods for a game against third-seeded Georgia on Wednesday at noon. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Men’s teams, currently one round later in the tournament, get a break before playing in the Sweet 16. This is the first time the Oregon and Oregon State men’s teams have competed in the Sweet 16 on the same. year. The Beavers will be the first to play again, at 11:40 a.m. Saturday against No.8 seed Loyola Chicago, who also has a run at Cinderella after beating No. 1 seeded Illinois in the second round. The game will be televised on CBS. The men’s Ducks team will face a familiar opponent, the Pac-12 competitor No. 6 USC, in Sweet 16 at 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on TBS.

