Dress for success this graduation season





One of the most important parts of graduation is what a student will wear as they move through their life stage. A nice dress, heels, a hurry suit and dress shoes are only half of graduates in sportswear on one of the most important days of their lives. Graduation badges worn over primed outfits are a staple of this momentous occasion. The Start 2021 page on Kean’s webpage has all the information on ordering graduation badges and other graduation items. The badge order is now open and anyone planning to attend opening ceremonies must wear the appropriate graduation badges. Once the order has been placed, the complete package will be shipped before the start. This will include a cap, dress, tassel and comparative zipper and stole. The last day to order graduation badges is March 26. Director of Conference and Events Services Valerie Winslow said all departure badges will be delivered to students, using a postal service. For security reasons, students will not be allowed to come to campus to collect their badges. Another memorable part of graduation is the senior portraits that allow students to capture their senior year forever. Senior portraits take place on the Union campus until Thursday April 1. To see the available times / dates, visit www.ouryear.com enter school code 518 or call 1-800-OUR-YEAR (687-9327) during regular business hours. When making an appointment, full information on preparing for the portrait session will be provided. Students should know that they can use these portraits for professional networking and job searching. Class rings are something students will want to play in sports or keep as a keepsake with their other graduation ceremonial items. For a guaranteed graduation, students can order their class ring until March 28. Students can save up to $ 200 on the purchase of their ring and, as a limited offer, choose a free Kendra Scott necklace to go with their order. Questions about different sizes, colors, metal or finger sizes? Students can register for personalized one-on-one consultation appointments. Schedule appointments in the Class Ring section of the Kean Beginning 2021 page. The dates include: Wednesday March 24, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday April 8, 5-8 p.m. Who could forget the ultimate memory of a senior yearbook! Students won’t want to fail to capture the memories of their 2020-2021 experience at Kean University. The limited edition collection of Stories of the Year is available to order in the Directory section of the Kean Beginnings page. Something that students can have for years to share with friends and family. For more information on the 2021 launch, contact Valerie Winslow at [email protected] or by phone at (908) 737-4730.

