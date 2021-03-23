Fashion
To hurry up! Nordstrom Rack has a ton of spring dress for under $ 35 right now
Now that the warm season has officially arrived, the search for the perfect spring dress has begun. For those looking for something elegant but also economical, Nordstrom Rack is a gold mine.
At this moment you can mark up to 70% discount over hundreds of the retailer’s top-rated looks, many of which cost less than $ 35. From the classic maxi dress to cute babydoll sets, there are so many goodies up for grabs to add to your spring wardrobe.
Among the most notable looks is this spaghetti-strap black long dress by Love Stitch. With over 1,800 five-star reviews, this is one of the retailer’s most popular dresses for just under $ 30. This West Kai Striped Strapless Maxi Dress is the perfect number to take away from day to night at the same price.
In addition, this philosophy garment tie dress is a must-have for fans of shorter styles. While the dress normally sells for $ 88, you can now slip it on for $ 20 and in four different colors. This mid-thigh Babydoll dress with tied cuffs with sleeve ties is a stellar option for a dressy night out or a casual barbecue.
As a reminder, the sale ends March 27 so be sure to pick up your favorite looks while supplies last. If you want a rundown of the top picks still available, take a look at these popular picks below.
1. Love Stitch long gauze dress, $ 29.97
2. Philosophy Apparel Tie Sleeveless Scoop Neck Dress, $ 19.97 (original $ 88)
3. Tala Heart Velvet A-Line Dress, $ 29.98 (original $ 88)
4. West Kei Striped Strapless Maxi Dress, $ 29.97 (Orig. $ 58)
5. Curvy Sense Ribbed Long Sleeve Belted Mini Dress, $ 34.97 (Orig. $ 45)
6. Velvet babydoll dress with drawstring and cuffs, $ 22.48 ($ 29.97)
7. Stitchdrop pleated v-neck midi dress, $ 29.97 (original $ 78)
