Draping class returns as the fashion program sews the ends | Features

Classes slowly began to return to the Orange Coast College campus with Fashion A235, a draping class, one of the most recent to return.

The class began the semester online before being fully approved to return to campus on February 25.

This semester is the first time since the start of the pandemic that Fashion A235 has been offered to students who must complete the course to receive various certificates OCC offers.

All of these students are students that I had in previous classes, online and on campus, of course, then online, and they are very close to finishing their program to get their certificates for this particular fashion, said Donna Dickens, Fashion A235 instructor. .

When given the opportunity to return to campus, the program was everywhere, filling out the necessary paperwork and following protocols for the class to be approved at both the campus and district level.

We canceled the class in fall 2020 because we couldn’t get it back to campus, said Lauren Becker, program coordinator for the fashion department at Orange Coast Colleges.

Unlike the classes that took place online during the pandemic, Fashion A235 and a tailoring class, which was suspended in the spring of 2020, were not offered last semester.

In the case of the draping course, the course was canceled due to difficulties in teaching such a practical course on Zoom.

I need to be able to see these grain lines right away and if they’re slightly offset then they’re not doing the technique correctly, Dickens said. It’s too hard to see. That’s why last November we asked that this class, this particular class be held on campus.

Dickens is a part-time teacher at OCC who has taught draping in the past and will also be teaching the tailoring class that will return to campus for the last eight weeks of the spring semester.

Everyone has been so, so cooperative that I feel absolutely comfortable having retired and returning to teaching, Dickens said. They appreciate being able to come to campus for a short time and see everything up close.

Getting back to campus didn’t involve much more work for Dickens, who explained that the only real changes are disinfection before and after each class and wearing masks.

One big change, however, has been the atmosphere.

As for the campus, it’s so quiet, Dickens said. It’s a bit strange. I am the only one in the whole building.

In the fall, there is hope that this will not be the case. The fashion program hopes they can see all of their pattern making and sewing classes return to campus.

While the rest of the courses remained online, there were always some takeaways for the program as a whole.

I’ve seen more students outside of the fashion program come to sewing online, Becker said. People from other fields of study saw this as an opportunity to learn a skill they might not have thought they had time for before.