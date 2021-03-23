Spotlight on Small Business: The Bride and the Elizabella Boutique

Suggest a correction
GREENSBORO, NC – COVID-19 can’t stop love or stop people from reaching milestones.
While it may look different during the pandemic, weddings, engagements and even prom is still going on.
For memories to happen, people still need to look around the room.
A Greensboro store has remained open through it all to make sure people can always find the perfect dress.
These are two large pieces filled with tulle fabric, sequins and lace.
For Mary Payne, it is her haven of peace.
“The dress shopping was probably the smoothest part of the whole process, and I thought it would be the hardest part,” Payne said.
She had to postpone and change her marriage three times because of the pandemic.
“We put it off until May 2021 thinking it would be all over, but it wasn’t,” Payne explained.
The COVID bride came to Elizabella’s Bridal & Boutique in Greensboro to make sure that on her day, she will have the dress of her dreams.
“It’s a big, elaborate dress. I decided to keep it because I thought COVID might happen, but I’m still going to be watching what I want to look like that day, ”Payne said. “An image will last forever.”
She drove an hour, from Virginia, to get her dress from Elizabella.
“It’s definitely worth the trip,” Payne said. “There is nothing like it.”
Haley Hendershot is the assistant buyer of the family shop.
“We care about their big day and the fact that they’re going to leave us a little bit of it is an incredible joy,” she said.
While the pandemic had hampered their prom activity a bit in 2020, it is already improving.
“Parents are now having private balls for their kids, so there’s a party for them and a dress for them,” Hendershot said.
Most of their business still comes from brides looking for their unique dress.
Things are a bit complicated these days.
“The biggest difference is the timeline, our dresses take 6-8 months because they come from our amazing designers all over the world,” said Hendershot.
But she still wants to make sure that shopping for dresses is part of the experience, for everyone who walks through their doors.
“We want you to forget this is happening while you’re here,” Hendershot said. “Life doesn’t stop. Love doesn’t stop people from getting engaged and people still get married during COVID. The fact that these life experiences are still happening shows how resilient we are as a people.
Elizabella’s Bridal & Boutique has been around for about six years, but it was bought by another local family in 2019.
They plan to have another grand reopening in July where they will reveal a new name.
The store is located at 2915 Battleground Ave. People must have an appointment to enter.
