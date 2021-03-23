Three people charged at San Francisco laundromat against Asian man





Three men have been charged with an attack on an Asian man at a San Francisco laundromat which was caught on video. The video starts off innocently enough. A 67-year-old Asian man sits in the fashion laundromat in Mason and Washington in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, not far from Chinatown. “This man is sitting alone in the corner of a laundromat late at night going about his business,” former San Francisco prosecutor Nancy Tung said. But within moments, a group of men entered the laundry room and attacked the man, without provocation. “From nowhere, three people come in and just start assaulting him. They start beating him,” said Tung, who tracks anti-Asian crimes. In the video, the suspects are seen kicking the man in the chest and pulling him out of his chair. With the victim on the ground, offering no resistance, the suspects rummage in his pockets and steal his phone, keys, $ 600 in cash and credit cards. “When I saw this video, my first reaction was, ‘Oh no, not yet,’” Tung said. “What is really shocking is that there are people in this world who are going to prey on the vulnerabilities of a person, perhaps in the throes of a lack of situational awareness.” Police say at one point Jason Orozco kicked the victim, who is only identified by his first name, Kwok. Police said Orozco was joined in the attack by Calvin Bershell and Nolowde Beshears. The attack took place on February 23. The three men, all from Antioch, were arrested last week. During the raids, police seized two guns. The men pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery, kidnapping – for allegedly removing Kwok from his chair – elder abuse and identity theft. They were also charged with entering seven cars before attacking Kwok later that same day.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos