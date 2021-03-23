10 trendy Asian businesses to support





The Asian American and Pacific Islander Community, or AAPI, is currently suffering and supporting Trademarks owned by Asian Americans is one way you can help. Newly published data from the group Stop the hate AAPI reveal that almost 3,800 incidents of hate were reported between March 2020 and February 2021. The data also shows that women reported twice as many anti-Asian hate incidents as men, illustrating the disproportionate toll of anti-Asian sentiments that weigh on Asian women. The mass shooting which took place in Atlanta last week and where six of the eight victims were Asian women is just the latest hate crime targeting this community. For those who identify as AAPI, it is a frightening and uncertain time. Unfortunately, due to non-verification anti-asian rhetoric From high-profile politicians and public figures, including former President Donald Trump, the increase in incidents and hate crimes is not at all surprising. In fact, 24 of the 29 racially-motivated crimes against Asians that occurred in New York City last year have been attributed to coronavirus motivation, according to NYPD data published on CNN. There are several ways to show your support for the AAPI community. For starters, stop racist remarks and comments when you hear them, whether on social media or IRL. You can also register for free spectator intervention course This will give you the tools you need to defuse harassment and possibly prevent violence. Finally, you can shop from AAPI-owned businesses in your local community and online. Up front, you’ll find 10 AAPI-owned fashion brands that you should support today and every day. We only include products that have been independently selected by the Bustles editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. 1 SVNR Founded in 2018, the Brooklyn-based brand makes jewelry with reused, recycled and natural materials. On the front of the garments, its elegant silk pieces are hand dyed and made to order. 2 Private policy This inclusive New York-based brand has just launched a new jewelry collaboration that celebrates deaf and hard of hearing communities. Her other accessories, including her famous Not A Gun bag shown here, are also sartorial assets. 3 Sandy Liang 90s nostalgia is at the heart of Sandy Liang’s designs, which feature playful cutouts and ultra-feminine silhouettes. Her jewelry, like that heart shaped locket, also channels all young collectives. 4 YanYan Designed in Hong Kong and knitted in China, what’s not to love about this vibrant knitwear brand? Don’t forget to hang the matching top. 5 Paper project If you need to stock up on the basics, look no further. From classic tees to everyday sweatshirts, Paper Project has all the essentials in a range of neutral hues. 6 JW PEI Crafted from vegan leather, this eye-catching handbag is an iconic item of the brand, which designs every bag style you can think of. His pearl bag is another fan favorite. 7 Bon Bon Whims For the nostalgic fashion lover who never quite abandoned the trends of the turn of the millennium, this brand is a gold mine. From charm bracelets to fuzzy bagsY2K-era style lives on here. 8 The Egg Poch Founder Ami Hongo launched the brand in Los Angeles in 2010 to create high-quality women’s tennis sportswear that can take you from the court to the streets in style. The brand will donate part of the sales to Im Ready Movement, an AAPI women’s advocacy group. 9 Concept of Almina The category is the Raised Essentials, and Almina Concept is here to deliver. From cozy basics to dressier evening options like this one silk skirt, think of the brand as a one-stop shop for an impeccably classic wardrobe. ten Pineapple If you’re looking for some unexpected uses for color, this is it. Abacaxi, the Portuguese word for pineapple, merges a vibrant tropical spirit with the frenetic energy of New York City, home of the brand’s creator, Sheena Sood.

