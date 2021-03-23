How the brides who wore this Amazon wedding dress liked the dress





Something old, something new; something Prime, something blue. Brides-to-be say “yes” to an unexpected dress, because a low-cost dress from Amazon.com has become the go-to “I do” dress. I instantly fell in love with it, said Whitney Githero, 30. shoulder lace Lalagen number. Thousands of other women have fallen in love as well: The # 1 bestseller in Amazon’s wedding dress category, the budget dress has over 3,300 five-star ratings. It gives you that curvy look, Rekel Alamoudi, 37, told the Post. The dress fitted to my waist and stretchable in the right places. Last March, business owner Euless, Texas hosted a small wedding attended by his immediate family and a friend, due to COVID-19 restrictions. I was wearing a pretty dress that I had. It was just OK, ”Alamoudi said. But she ordered the lace overlay dress for an October photoshoot. When I put it on, my husband had tears in his eyes, ”she recalls. “I looked at myself in the mirror and thought: Oh my God, I look like a bride! Rekel Alamoudi, 37, swears by the Lalagen wedding dress, available on Amazon. Rodrick Connor Alamoudi, who was “on a budget” after spending around $ 550 on three other dresses for her ceremony and reception, opted for the long-sleeved version. The body conscious frock coat is also available with short sleeves and in nine colors, including pink, red and black. Several reviews on the site note the slimming effect I feel my arms are really big, but they looked thin in the dress, Alamoudi said and others are impressed with the quality for the price. [My husband] was actually shocked at how well it fitted and the quality of the material for the price I paid, ”said Katty Greco, 27, a stay-at-home mom from North Carolina. When she got married at the local courthouse in December, she decided to ditch her expensive original gown for what has become the coup of pandemic wedding season. I had a $ 1,000 dress from Davids Bridal that I bought a few years ago, Greco told the Post. But when the lockdowns forced her to simplify her bridal plans, she also felt the need to streamline her outfit. “My first dress was a lot larger than Amazon’s, it was for a large church service and reception.” Katty Greco, 27, said her husband Emilio was “shocked” at how well the dress fitted. Katty Greco The reviews section on the Lalagen dress’s Amazon product page even turned into a place for brides (who called the dress “pure perfection” and “everything”) for crowd-pleasing suggestions on the dresses. Clothes and accessories. Women swap fit recommendations for various body types, as the dress comes in small, medium, and large sizes, rather than numbered sizes. Some reviewers suggest putting a petticoat under the dress to add volume, while another cautioned against the delicate nature of lace. Carefully use all belts with something sharp or metal, as this can damage the dress quickly and easily, warned the bride. Still, Alamoudi says the price is worth it. Once I started clicking and reading the reviews, ”she recalls,“ I thought, for $ 40, what have I got to lose?

