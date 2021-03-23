Stanford’s last wrestler wins national title after program elimination





Stanford eliminated its wrestling schedule in July, but the wrestlers ended their season. One of them, Shane Griffith, just won the national championship. You may recall that Stanford University announced the elimination of its wrestling program in July (along with ten other programs: men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, light rowing, men’s rowing, mixed and women’s sailing. , squash, synchronized swimming and men’s volleyball). But those teams were allowed to wrap up their 2020-2021 seasons, and a Stanford wrestler did it in a big way. USA Today reports that Stanford wrestler Shane Griffith won the national title Saturday at the NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championships. As the only Stanford wrestler to reach the final round, that makes Griffith, theoretically, the last Stanford wrestler of all time. Shane Griffith is a national champion. The red-shirted sophomore finished his run to the NCAA Championships on the podium on Saturday at the Enterprise Center.https://t.co/gLR5Ih3dIF – Stanford Athletics (@GoStanford) March 21, 2021 Certainly there is ten different weight classes in NCAA wrestling, so Griffith isn’t the only national procedural champion this weekend. But he’s a member of Standords’ latest wrestling class, and it’s pretty cool that the program came out on a champion note. Although he was a sophomore in a red shirt, he did not wear red clothes like Stanford athletes normally do. Like all Stanford wrestlers, Griffith wore a black jersey (wrestling suit) in an act of protest against the school for cutting the program. Stanford’s Shane Griffith became a national champion after the school made the decision to cut its wrestling schedule. Griffith and his teammates wore black jerseys in the NCAA Championships in response to the program’s withdrawal. (via @ncaawrestling)pic.twitter.com/xu4ZXvGJR2 – ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2021 In fact, I hadn’t planned on wrestling this season given our situation at Stanford, “Griffith told ESPN after the game. In the middle of the night one evening, I texted my dad:” We are not going to question. We are going to tear it up. We’re going to win the NCAAs this year. And he said, “Alright, mate. I’m coming with you.” “ Griffith is the last Stanford wrestler of all time only if the program is not reinstated, and there is a private effort to get him back. A loose organization called Keep the Stanford fight solicits donations (and sells merchandise), and the Chronicle reports that they have raised over $ 12 million to try to save the 104-year-old wrestling program. Related: Stanford announces elimination of 11 college sports programs, citing pandemic [SFist]

Picture: Stanford University Athletics







