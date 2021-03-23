Fashion
This week the best dressed stars went for glitter and glitter
When celebrities have a chance to shine, they take full advantage of it. Last week, with awards season celebrations in full swing and promotion for years to come, blockbusters shifting into high gear, stars looked for fashions that kept them in the spotlight. Naturally, elements like sequins, sequins and expressive prints sometimes reigned in the same outfit.
After winning the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, Dua Lipa enjoyed a post-ceremony night out in, what else, a sparkling Versace minidress. After turning heads in a petal pink dress designed by Donatella on the red carpet, Lipa decided to take her Nostalgia for the future album title at heart by turning into a look with the story. The Versaces Butterfly silver strappy dresses are iconic. Model fans will no doubt remember Naomi Campbell partying arm-in-arm with Kate Moss in a Diamonds are Forever bash-branded back in 1999. Since Christina Aguilera also wore a version of the piece to clinch her trophy. for Best New Artist at the Grammys. in 2000, the coin was also a proven lucky charm. In her updated personalized version, Lipa looked like the winner that she is.
Of course, the queen of the 2021 Grammys was Beyonc, who won her 28th award and broke the record for most Grammys won by a singer. A milestone that puts her alongside legends like Stevie Wonder and Quincy Jones, the moment deserved to be remembered with jaw-dropping fashion. Enter Beyonc’s long-time collaborator Riccardo Tisci. Designer Burberry was behind some of Ms. Carters’ biggest style moments who might forget those Met Gala dresses barely there or her daring On the Run touring bodysuits and the pair even posed together in Vogue. It makes sense that he was the one to invent one of his most striking looks to date. The personalized Tiscis silver dress with a built-in chain-link corset for the after-party took the celeb’s favorite silhouette and amplified things up to eleven.
Sparkle reigned supreme on the red carpet, but the weeks of social media updates have been filled with pattern. During his press tour for Godzilla vs. Kong, Eiza Gonzales gave Patous some hard-hitting eco-fault suits for her Instagram debut. Bright yellow with pops of merle egg blue, the look was an artistic departure that took the wardrobe of rising stars in a new direction. Likewise, when Chrissy Teigen updated Instagram with snapshots of herself in frilly pink Loewe, the supermodel amplified the sexy side of Jonathan Andersons’ designs, breaking the lookbook style to show off a little leg so that she showcased one of fashion’s most innovative talents to her millions. gastronomy enthusiasts.
