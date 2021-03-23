Cliniques Super Energizer Eye Gel works like a charm





It was fate that one afternoon I was rummaging through my good friend Chandler’s medicine cabinet to find the only Clinique product I have never seen before (my mom is quite a fan of the brand). It was a thin, vibrant orange tube with the words “super energizing” on the side.

I couldn’t help myself; everything that announces energy automatically has my interest. So, with her permission, I tested what would become my latest and biggest obsession: an eye treatment that removes puffiness and dark circles throughout the day.

What sets me apart, someone who has potentially swollen eyes since birth (awaiting PhD confirmation on this one), is the lightness of the product. From beginning to end, the frost is almost weightless. Even when it dries, I don’t feel like there is anything on my skin. And the cooling elements are extremely refreshing – so much so that if I need an afternoon to cheer myself up, I take that rather than another cup of joe.

Plus it really makes a difference in how my eyes look. Even though I had trouble sleeping the night before, the dark circles that I have become so used to seeing in front of my eyes no longer take over my face. The formula is filled with hyaluronic acid and creates buoyancy for my skin that is almost shocking. After rolling the gel back and forth a bit it looks like I have a concealer. This makes preparation a breeze.

And yes, it is marketed to men. But I do believe that the rules of gender marketing should definitely be broken, especially when it comes to skin care and makeup.

Having said that, I owe Chandler an apology for never making fun of her routine because she gave me the MVP (most valuable product) of mine. Shop the dusting and energizing gel below:

