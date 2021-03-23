Fashion
Celebrity brides with colorful wedding dresses: Victoria Beckham, Kaley Cuoco, Gwen Stefani, more
Large white weddings may be commonplace in the celebrity world, however, every once in a while an A-lister wows us by sporting a colorful, non-traditional wedding dress on her big day. From pretty pastel pink dresses to dramatic red numbers, we take a look at the rainbow of dresses we’ve seen famous brides wear over the years. Keep scrolling to see Victoria beckhampurple dress and more …
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
Singer Gwen Stefani announced her engagement to partner Blake Shelton with a romantic photo on Instagram in October 2020. She captioned the photo with the words: “Yes, please!” But it won’t be the first time The voice star walked down the aisle.
Gwen married Gavin Rossdale in 2002, where she sported a long pink dress. We are very happy to see what the beautiful bride chooses to wear this time around.
Gwen kept her wedding dress simple at the top but with a hot pink hemline
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy wore not one, not two but three amazing Vera Wang wedding dresses when she married the singer John legend. She donned a crimson red dress for the reception and went straight to the dance floor. The slim fishtail strapless dress featured a full ruffle hem and was the kind of dress that wouldn’t be out of place on the red carpet.
Chrissy’s third dress of the day was a stunning red number
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham
Now known for her fashion prowess, Victoria Beckham’s style has evolved over time. During her lavish marriage to David Beckham, Victoria chose to wear two different wedding dresses.
For the ceremony she wore a Vera Wang number but for the evening the couple changed and in a photo they can be seen wearing matching purple Antonio Berardi outfits. Victoria’s very bright purple dress had a flower shoulder strap, which matched David’s bodice.
Victoria and David wore matching outfits for their evening reception
Kat Von D and Rafael Reyes
Always known for doing things a little differently, tattoo artist and beauty business owner Kat Von D wore a bold bright red dress on her wedding day. She secretly married Rafael Reyes aka Leafar Seyer in 2018 and three months later the couple threw a party for their friends and family. Her wedding dress was custom designed by Adolfo Sanchez and featured a matching cape and a huge veil trimmed with lace.
Kat Von D was an alternative bride with a flamboyant red dress
Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting
When The Big Bang Theoryof Kaley cuoco married Ryan Sweeting, she also kept her theme super sweet. The bride wore a candy pink Vera Wang dress. They also had an epic chandelier wedding cake which added to the Disney-esque theme of the day. Guests were even asked to wear red or white until the big day, the colors that blend together to make pink.
Kaley Cuoco went girly chic with a candy pink dress
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Jessica biel was every inch the blushing bride when she said “I do” to Justin timberlake in a very beautiful pastel pink wedding dress. The Giambattista Valli design had layers and layers of delicate tulle, making it a real princess dress. When talk to HELLO! about her marriageJessica revealed that she wanted the dress to be about “romance, romance, romance,” explaining that she wanted it to be both “whimsical and dramatic.”
Jessica Biel wowed on her wedding day in a beautiful blush dress
Emma Thompson and Kenneth Brannagh
On her wedding day in 1989, when she married Kenneth Brannagh, Emma thompson chose a non-traditional wedding attire. Not only did she decide to make a short style, but she also braved color on her wedding day as the fitted and flared ensemble featured multicolored designs.
Emma Thompson resisted the bridal standard and opted for a patterned wedding dress
Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton
Elizabeth got married eight times, but it was her first marriage to Richard Burton where she was stunned in a short yellow wedding dress. Elizabeth turned to Irene Sharaff, Cleopatra’s costume designer, to make her pretty wedding dress. She paired it with a yellow bouquet and a very assertive bridal headdress.
Elizabeth Taylor got married in canary yellow
Christine Quinn and Christian Richard
Sell Sunset Star Christine wore a black wedding dress when she married Christian Richard on on their $ 1 million wedding day. The gothic-themed day was held in downtown Los Angeles and her dress was designed in collaboration with Galia Lahav. It featured a sparkly sequin skirt and sheer lace bodice and the bride paired it with Christian Louboutin heels.
Christine ditched bridal white in favor of a gothic black wedding dress
Katharine McPhee and David Foster
Actress Katharine married David Foster in 2019 and while for the ceremony the bride stuck to tradition with a beautiful white dress by Zac Posen, she added a pop of color to the evening reception. The Waitress The star changed into a silky azure gown that worked as her “something blue” for the procedure.
Katharine’s ‘Something Blue’ Was Her Own Second Wedding Dress
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Ellen degenereswife Portia de Rossi went for a blush pink dress on their wedding day. The couple got married at their home in Los Angeles in August 2008, shortly after same-sex marriage was legalized in California, and both of their outfits were designs by Zac Posen.
The moment Ellen saw her bride-to-be is magical
