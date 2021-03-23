Kit Keenan on his preparation for ‘The Bachelor’ and his future in fashion

“The Bachelor” is practically synonymous with long, sparkly evening dresses, but when it came time to pack up for Matt James’ season of the ABC dating show, New Yorker native Kit Keenan opted to leave them alone. dresses behind.

“I actually didn’t pack long dresses. I do not know why! Fashion designer Cynthia Rowley’s 21-year-old daughter told Page Six Style with a laugh.

And despite the besieged host Chris Harrison calls him perhaps the best dressed woman we’ve ever had, ”Keenan followed the rules when it came to the show’s guideline, two suitcases per attendee.

“At first I only had two suitcases, and I know there were other people who definitely had more to come on the show,” she said, admitting that her mother had sent some “save” options at Nemacolin Resort later. (Kit had boxes and boxes of outfits shipped to where we were filming the show, Harrison said.)

Cynthia Rowley and Kit Keenan walked the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Awards. WireImage

As for its packaging strategy? “I’ve watched the show in the past so I knew there should be certain outfits for certain activities: cocktails, casual outfits, fitness stuff. You kind of have to prepare yourself, honestly, ”Keenan explained. “A lot of pieces were my moms [designs]; I didn’t have much time to pack my bags.

Highlights of Keenan’s era style on the show include a lam wrap dress ($ 144), one fringed suede jacket ($ 365) and a mini black lace, the latter of which Rowley “custom made” for her daughter.

“It was actually supposed to be my nightgown,” the star revealed. “But I changed at the last minute because I thought feathers were more fun, and I’m very, very happy with that decision.”

Kit Keenan (seen here with Matt James) almost chose this black lace dress for the night of “The Bachelor”. ABC

The $ 795 feathered evening gown in question, which features ombre-tinted ostrich feathers and a thigh-high hem, a rarity for rose ceremonies, was later renamed “The Kitty” in her honor. And fun fact: Keenan debuted with the style on her mother’s catwalk back in early 2019.

“She makes all of her clothes in small quantities, and she brought them back after I wore them on the show because there were so many people asking me where I got them,” Keenan recalled of the model now. out of print. “I just felt like this dress was really me and very unique. It definitely showed the New York side of fashion, I think.

Although Keenan sent home a few weeks later her one-on-one meeting with James, 29, had nothing but nice things to say about the former college football player and his fashion sense, right down to those iconic skinny jeans.

“He has great legs, so why not flaunt them?” she said. “I thought her outfit for our date was great. I loved his pink sneakers; I really want them for myself.

Keenan donned an Off-White cropped denim jacket to bake cookies with James and told us she wished she had the opportunity to show off some of her other casual looks during her time on TV.

“I love being glamorous and doing all the cocktail hour stuff, wearing a cute dress and heels, but I also love wearing a cool puffer jacket, leather pants and sneakers,” she says. “And I feel like there haven’t been so many moments for my casual outfits. They’re more suitable for Instagram anyway, so that’s fine! “

Indeed, she currently has 330,000 followers. on the photo sharing platform, all eager to touch her last looks twice. But Keenan, who is currently studying fashion and business at NYU, envisions being much more than just a professional influencer (and as she made clear, don’t even think of calling her a “socialite”).

To begin with, there is her namesake collection streetwear featuring artwork like Richard Prince, Mark Grotjahn, and Vaughn Spann, which are about as far removed from Rowley’s flirty, feminine dresses as they get.

“He mixes fashion, which is my mother’s world, and art, which is my father [art dealer Bill Powers]. I have learned so much from them and I am so inspired by them because they are both so passionate about their work, ”she said.

Finally, Keenan who also co-hosts a podcast called “Ageless” with her mother said she could see herself continuing to conceive.

“It’s just about finding my place in the industry,” Keenan noted.

“There are a lot of ethical issues that I struggle with when thinking about working in fashion in the future,” she continued, highlighting the environmental and humanitarian risks associated with producing clothing.

“However, I also think there is so much room for fashion change in terms of sustainability, the fashion cycle and breaking heteronormative and historically racist norms in the industry. There really is hope.

A concrete example? The rental and resale boom, with the latter being Keenan’s preferred way to shop.

“A lot of the clothes I wore on the show and also wear in my everyday life are things I bought on The RealReal or in vintage stores,” she explained.