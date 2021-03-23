TV series “ Barbie Fashion Battle ” in the works of Mattel





Toymaker Mattel is teaming up with “Hollywood Game Night” producer Mission Control Media on the project.

Toymaker Mattel brings one of its best known Barbie brands to unscripted television. The company joins forces with Mission Control Media (Hollywood Game Night, Face Off) to develop a fashion design competition called Barbie fashion battle series that focuses on designing clothes for Barbie dolls. This is one of the many projects Mattel Television is developing based on its extensive catalog of well-known toy and game brands. “For over 60 years, Barbie has been the patron saint of fashion and has served as a muse for a variety of fashion designers, many of whom continue to design for her today,” said Adam Bonnett, executive producer of Mattel TV . “Now, in partnership with Mission Control Media, Barbie fashion battle will give the next generation of designers the opportunity to create high fashion looks for Barbie. This project is part of our larger effort to expand the Barbie content universe with new scripted and unscripted content, including recently announced content. Barbie and Chelsea: the lost birthday, among other projects. “ Barbie fashion battle will feature 12 adult designers, divided into two “fashion houses” led by style icons. Contestants will create high fashion collections the size of Barbie that will be presented in ‘cinematic reveal sequences’. The winner will receive a cash prize and the chance to design a Barbie fashion line that will be featured on the Mattel Creations platform. No TV or streaming socket is connected yet. “Barbie is one of the most recognized brands in the world, so the opportunity to collaborate with Mattel on this fun and creative project has been incredible,” said Mission Control Media co-founder Dwight D. Smith. “We can’t wait to introduce viewers to this colorful world and see all the mind-blowing work these fashion designers are creating.” Michael Agbabian, of Bonnett, Smith and Mission Control, will produce the series. Barbie Fashion Battle is one of the many projects that Mattel is developing on the basis of its intellectual property. Others include both a game show and a feature film based on the Uno card game; a Whac-a-Mole competition; an animated series and a live action movie based on Monster High at Nickelodeon; And two Masters of the Universe series.







