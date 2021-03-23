UK school asks parents to cover up and dress modestly

A primary school in England is urging some scantily clad parents to wear more clothes when picking up and dropping off their children, according to a report.

Officials at Seymour Primary School in Crawley, West Sussex, sent a letter home on the playground tag to all parents asking them to cover up during pickup and drop off – and to leave the lingerie-type outfit at home, the sun brought back.

Wearing clothes that are too tight or for other times of the day does not set a good example, the letter reads, depending on the outlet.

The school specifically mentioned miniskirts, plunging tops, and outfits that look like underwear.

A parent who spoke to The Sun agreed – saying some mothers leave little to the imagination.

I saw moms in bathrobes and slippers, and one wearing a sheer miniskirt and crop top on a cold spring day – you could literally see it all, the concerned parent said.

Not to be outdone, another mom showed off such a full cleavage in a v-neck top that no one knew where to look.

The angry parent continued: This is not a catwalk. Parents should set a good example on dress standards.

Parents and school officials oppose criticism of clothing worn during collection and delivery to school. Google maps

Another parent, however, criticized school officials for the letter’s over-tone, prompting a response from schools co-principals Carol Collins and Emma Eardley, according to the report.

In response to the growing number of parents wearing pajamas and sometimes revealing clothes that looked like underwear, the school issued a note asking parents to consider dressing more appropriately, teachers said. in a press release.

Although well designed for guidance, the school recognizes that it could have been less prescriptive.

The letter made headlines in England on Crawley Observer reported, and drew a strong reaction from its readers, many of whom agreed, but also conceded that some concessions had to be made in today’s environment.

Okay with all the skinny thing, [but] I don’t think it’s the right to judge parents for wearing pajamas until they reveal a person wrote. Parents are probably having a hard time getting back to their normal routine because of everything that is going on right now.

However, others have argued that the pandemic is no excuse.

Is that so? A woman replied. It looks horrible, it literally takes 2 seconds to put on pants and put on a sweater. It sets a bad example for the children and gives the school a bad image.

Another reviewer of the letter, meanwhile, said she thought it was sexist to apparently target mothers.

“How about continuing to teach our children about equality and discrimination,” she wrote. “They have no right to dictate or imply that women are specifically inappropriate in their choice of clothing. Unless they’re naked that’s not their concern, even then it would be a police matter.