The pandemic has changed the way we dress and shop

Recently I took stock of the clothes and shoes I bought last year. Here is the unofficial list:

Winter coats and boots for children.

Rain pants to wear on my electric bike.

Sweatpants, economical and new.

Some Patagonia sweaters as Christmas gifts.

Replacement black leggings.

Lots of woolen socks and mittens.

A theme quickly emerged, as I realized that everything I had bought was all about going out and staying warm and cozy.

I am not the only one to have noticed this. Retailers in Canada told Laura Hensley of The Walrus that there has been a sudden surge in interest in high-quality outerwear. Hensley writes,

“In past winters, when most dating took place in cozy bars, restaurants or our lounges, it was much easier to get away with a pea coat and a pair of unlined boots. Now that our lives and our sources of entertainment have moved to the outdoors, we have started to rethink the way we dress both in terms of functionality and durability. ”

That is true. Our clothes had to start working for us in ways that weren’t before when we always dressed for the end point, rather than the transition zones between our mode of transportation and our inner destination. Now we have to figure out how to stay warm while snuggling around campfires or outdoor dining tables in the dead of winter, forcing us to shop with a new list of criteria.

Comfort rather than novelty

There have been other significant changes in the way we shop for clothes since the start of the pandemic. Consider the idea of ​​novelty and how often purchases have been driven by the desire to have a new look for another occasion, whether in person or on social media. This expectation has evaporated now that there are no more opportunities to attend. And while these occasions happen outside, as there are so many here in Ontario, Canada, the outerwear usually doesn’t change no matter what’s underneath.

Then there is the mental exhaustion of having endured the past year. The last thing anyone wants to do is put on uncomfortable clothes. It disrupts the creative flow! And it’s doubly useless when there is no one to see. Why would I squeeze in jeans for a day’s work at home? Even on Zoom, no one can see past my shirt. No, sweatpants have become the shameless uniform of the day, and for good reason.

We also don’t go to physical stores almost as often as we used to. I just realized how many times I bought things because I came across them at random and suddenly wanted to own them. Cut out those chance encounters and there is no reason to open his wallet. Sure, it’s terrible for store owners, who rely on people falling in love with their products at first sight, but it has been great for many bank accounts. In addition, some stores have removed their locker rooms, making shoppers like me less inclined to buy; if i can’t try it on, i don’t want to have to bring it back because it doesn’t fit properly.

Buy local business

Hensley writes that more and more people are expressing a desire to shop locally and support small businesses, which is another merciful nail in the fast fashion coffin. While sites like this have been advocating for years for this change to happen, I think witnessing the foreclosure measures firsthand really made it clear how vulnerable small businesses are to the other forces of the world. market and how private our communities would be without them.

Francis Guindon of Canadian coat maker Quartz Co. told Hensley: “I think people now understand better that buying locally isn’t just about helping your neighbor. It’s like this: you actually have to do this to make sure your country is doing well. This mirrors what the Retail Council of Canada found in November, with 90% of Canadians recognizing the importance of buying from local retailers.

There have also been stories in the news of big brands canceling mass orders and not paying garment workers for the work they have already done. The #PayUp campaign has been extremely effective in raising awareness, and I think hearing that turned a lot of people away from the brands they’ve passed out on. The pandemic has destroyed the illustrious shine that once protected many brands, and now we see them with a clearer perspective. As we face our own versions of the pandemic-induced hardships, we feel a new compassion for these remote garment workers and have less tolerance for corporate greed.

Rise of the digital market

The world of shopping will change in the future. Stores will continue to exist (those lucky enough to survive lockdowns), but the digital market has grown tremendously and will remain a major player. Jos Neves, founder and CEO of the French luxury brand Farfetch, says Fast Company, “I don’t think there is a scenario in the future where fashion will only exist online. Fashion is a physical object: Well, never being able to fully digitize it, like Spotify did with the music or Netflix with movies. But fashion needs to embrace digital if it is to survive. ”

Indeed, I have been impressed with some of the efforts of my own local businesses to innovate using social media. A store owner hosts weekly Instagram live sales, showcasing products while people order in chat; they are expected to pick up the items the next day. Another hosts monthly online auctions, where items are modeled and auctions start at around 50% of the price. While some bidders don’t follow through, it’s a smart and efficient way to bring customers together with products they might not otherwise see.

We have changed and the world has changed. It doesn’t come back to what it was before, but in the fashion context it might not be a bad thing. There was so much room for improvement, and the pandemic accelerated some of the changes that were to come. It will be interesting to see what retailing and our own buying habits look like in a year or two.