Emma Corrin pulls her Golden Globes dress to trust survivors





First she dazzled as Princess Diana in The crown. Then she (virtually) stole the show at the 2021 Golden Globes from Miu Miu. Now, Emma Corrin raffles her designer dress to benefit The Survivors Trust. “I’ve been aware of the incredible work The Survivors Trust has been doing for quite some time now and wanted to find a way to start a working relationship with them, to help raise funds to fund all of the crucial support they provide to them. survivors, ”Corrin said of the raffle. Survivors Trust CEO Fay Maxted revealed she was thrilled to have been approached by Corrin: The impact and reach that a celebrity can have for a cause is huge, she said. One of the biggest issues survivors face is awareness of the support available to them. We often hear from survivors that it has taken them years, sometimes decades, to find a local support service offering the expert advice they need. “ The idea of ​​making the charitable donation a raffle rather than an auction was a strategic move on Corrin’s part, who hopes it will be more accessible to those who wish to own the designer dress, as well as those who wish to donate. The actor also had his say in the design of the dresses herself, through Harper’s Bazaar. With his stylist Harry Lambert and the Miu Miu team, Corrins Golden Globes dress inspired by Pierrot Clown; the exaggerated shoulders and ruff have come to life. Now The crown star hopes he will continue to have another life, too. “I think that in general our social consciousness has widened over the past year, the gap between wanting to make a change and making a real difference has closed,” Corrin said to himself. Now is the time to act. And especially with regard to sexual assault. and sexual violence, there has never been a greater time to educate the public about the help survivors need. Calls to their helpline increased 174% from the same period last year, and visits to their website for help and information increased by over 70% in the same. time. Corrin also posted an impassioned letter on the need for safe spaces. and the importance of understanding issues related to rape and sexual abuse through her Instagram. Raffle tickets cost just 10 to enter, with all proceeds going to The Survivors’ Trust, which works to provide counseling and support services to women, men and children who have been victims of rape, violence sexual abuse and sexual abuse in the UK. At the time of publication, the raffle has raised nearly 900 and will remain open until March 28, 8 p.m. ET. Find out more about the raffle and participate here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos