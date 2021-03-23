Fiorucci sets new ambitions for fall 2021 – WWD





LONDON – When Fiorucci reappeared on the fashion scene in 2017, its London flagship in then bustling Soho was the beating heart of the relaunch – and an ode to the revolutionizing Milanese Elio Fiorucci emporium built in the ’60s. the world of retail. . “Fiorucci’s spirit has always been based on a strong physical bond with people. It’s a key part of the brand’s spirit and identity, and having it removed was a huge loss, ”said Evie Reddy, the brand’s head of womenswear, of the shutdown. Soho store for almost a year during the pandemic. But the brand is keeping its optimistic spirit and flair for all things funky and Technicolor, with renewed ambitions for 2021. “We are delighted to welcome our customers back in true Fiorucci style,” said brand CEO Simon Backhouse, who took over the company in the summer of 2019. He also recruited Reddy to lead the womenswear division and star of Netflix. Daniel Fletcher will lead the menswear team, adding more excitement around the brand’s seasonal collections and overall design capabilities. Last year could have meant that the designer launches were delivered much slower than expected, but the company managed to maintain “positive growth,” according to Backhouse. “We rebalanced our channels to respond to our customers and accelerated our investment in digital. Operationally, we have also invested in a warehouse move to support our growth, our customer experience and our journey, ”said the leader, who previously held positions at Arcadia, now defunct, as well as at Asos. . As lockdowns begin to ease, Backhouse said there would be opportunities to evolve digital and physical retail channels, the flagship Soho – which includes neon lights, hanging palms and glistening pressure slats – remaining “the beating heart of business.” There will also be an opportunity to expand into new categories, beyond the more casual jersey, denim and woven categories that naturally generated the most sales in 2020, according to Backhouse. “Expect to see category extensions, bold graphics and collaborations in the new collections,” he added. Reddy’s new fall 2021 collection is a taste of what’s to come – especially in the bold graphics department. Researching archival prints, patches and graphics, Reddy created an arctic-themed collection filled with icy blue hues, intarsia knits with the famous angels and Fiorucci logo, playful fur accessories and dividers with bold graphic patterns reminiscent of vintage ski clothing. The brand’s optimism and flair for electric color will gain in relevance as the world opens up and the celebrations begin again, according to Reddy: “Fiorucci’s festive and lively approach reminds us to look ahead. , to be inclusive, to have emotion and to be ready to party again. . Using archival references, which personify fun and positivity, we sought to create capsules full of Fiorucci’s quintessential sense of humor, which hopefully transported people to a more positive place. . While she’s taken the bold route when it comes to colors and patterns, the silhouettes have remained casual: loose knits, shirt dresses, plenty of flare pants, and higher, shinier versions of sweatpants. “I think even though we yearn for freedom, it can seem daunting to step out of the routine we’ve been in for a year. For this collection we have incorporated styles that I personally hope can inspire people to take off their sweatpants and swap them for vinyl effect sweatpants, ”said Reddy.







